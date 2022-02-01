MacStadium Announces Inaugural User Conference, Showcases World-Class Enterprise Mac Virtualization and Cloud Solutions for macOS

The invitation-only conference will demonstrate how the cloud provider purpose-built for Apple products simplifies Mac for business

MacStadium’s proprietary enterprise Mac virtualization and cloud solutions can reduce iOS build times by more than 30% and decrease IT employee on-boarding by eight to 12 weeks

Speakers include Neil Roseman, former Amazon and Zynga executive and current Summit Partners technologist in residence, and Super Bowl 50 champion and former NFL offensive tackle, Ryan Harris

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple—MacStadium, an established cloud provider exclusively for Apple products that offers scalable and secure enterprise-class infrastructure-as-a-service for all workloads that require macOS, today announced the inaugural 2022 MacStadium User Conference that will occur on Sept. 20 at The Whitley hotel in Atlanta.

“We’re honored and humbled to build upon our Leaders in Infrastructure Technology initiatives by hosting our first user conference in our hometown of Atlanta,” said Tom Schnell, senior vice president and chief customer officer at MacStadium. “We’re excited to see the interactions that ensue by bringing together some of the largest technology industry leaders for a tech preview and discussing synergies and opportunities to efficiently solve real industry challenges.”

Founded in 2011, MacStadium combines patented technology, proprietary configurations and unparalleled expertise in Apple infrastructure to meet the needs of customers ranging in size from individual developers to Fortune 100 companies. With high-performance and dedicated Apple hardware, including the Mac Pro, Mac mini and the new Mac Studio; private cloud solutions required by DevOps, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and enterprise users, guaranteed uptime with expert support; and, data centers located worldwide, MacStadium has earned the trust of iOS developers, mobile testing teams and DevOps engineers worldwide.

Simplifying Mac for Business

The company’s invitation-only 2022 MacStadium User Conference will highlight its proprietary enterprise Mac virtualization and cloud solutions. The conference is for professionals who work in environments encompassing IT; cloud, bare metal; SaaS; security; the Apple ecosystem; – desktop and management; virtual desktop; DevOps; iOS engineering; continuous integration, continuous delivery and continuous deployment; and Mac virtualization.

The conference will offer educational opportunities to learn how MacStadium’s cloud solutions simplify Mac for business. Among them is MacStadium’s proprietary Orchestration of Kubernetes on Apple (Orka®) platform that uniquely solves Mac DevOps and Mac virtualization complexities and IT teams’ Mac virtual-desktop needs. Orka, for instance, may reduce iOS build times by more than 30%. MacStadium also boasts a first-to-market, rackable Mac Studio cloud solution and can reduce IT employee on-boarding by eight to 12 weeks.

A data center tour for press members and existing customers is available during and after the conference.

“I’ve witnessed MacStadium’s steady and significant growth for many years,” said Nick Cobb, vice president of product and engineering at Kyte and former DevOps executive at Uber. “MacStadium’s expertise and approach to solve real issues within the Apple ecosystem is unmatched. I’m excited to preview their next phase of innovation while they bring industry leaders together.”

Previews of MacStadium’s Coming Tech Roadmaps and Platforms

Registered conference attendees include technology leaders from Fortune 500 companies, along with gaming, enterprise SaaS, fintech and consumer-focused organizations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to preview upcoming technology roadmaps, learn about proprietary new platforms launching soon and about best-in-class utilization of MacStadium’s services for optimizing their organizational processes, engage with MacStadium’s executive and engineering teams and interact with industry leaders.

Summit Partners Technologist-in-Residence Neil Roseman is scheduled to deliver the conference’s keynote speech titled, “The Power of Ecosystems.” He spent a decade at Amazon.com, where he served as vice president of technology, responsible for Amazon’s marketplace platform, digital media technologies and worldwide retail software systems. After Amazon, Neil served as Zynga’s vice president of engineering, where he created the company’s platform and led the launch of Zynga.com.

Super Bowl champion and former NFL offensive tackle Ryan Harris will deliver an inspiring talk titled, “I Am, I Can, I Will.” Harris won Super Bowl 50 as a player with the Denver Broncos and played professional football for 10 years before retiring in 2016. Harris graduated from Notre Dame University with bachelor’s degrees in economics and policy and is a frequent guest speaker at organized events.

About MacStadium

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, MacStadium is a software-as-a-service leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on Docker and Kubernetes technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with growing operations in Las Vegas, Silicon Valley, Dublin, Ireland, and soon Mumbai, India. Please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.

