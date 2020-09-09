MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC Announces Opening of NYC Office

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bankruptcy—MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC (MACCO) announces the opening of its New York City office led by Terence Cryan, Managing Director.

“Challenging times call for steady, unafraid and practical solutions. At MACCO, we lean into the fire with nimbleness, agility of thought and clarity of action,” said Drew McManigle, Founder and CEO, “With these attributes in mind, I’m delighted to announce the opening of our New York City office led by an exceptional business leader, Terence Cryan.”

Terence Cryan, a Managing Director and head of the New York City office, is a practiced CEO, turnaround and restructuring specialist with twenty years of public and private company experience who has led numerous companies through restructurings. He has diverse business sector knowledge that includes power and utilities, alternative energy, metals and mining, industrial manufacturing, EPC construction, oil & gas, medical devices and higher education, among others. Notably, his leadership and knowledge of corporate governance is reflected by his service as a director on seven public company boards. Terence has wide-ranging operating expertise and brings a broad and multifaceted knowledge of domestic and international finance, investment banking and private equity. Prior to MACCO, Terence co-founded and served as the Managing Director of a New York based investment and private equity firm and was a Senior Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division at Bear Stearns. He received his Master of Science degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Tufts University. Terence has also been an adjunct professor at the Metropolitan College of New York Graduate School of Business.

McManigle continued, “It’s both thrilling and gratifying to return to The Big Apple, with a professional of Terry’s caliber, as we continue to be the ‘first responders’ to businesses in financial and operational distress. Our superbly talented group of professionals across the nation act quickly, advise wisely and execute precisely to ‘put out the fire and protect the stakeholders from getting burned’.”

