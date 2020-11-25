MacBook Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Apple MacBook Pro & Air Sales Rated by Saver Trends
Save on MacBook deals at the Black Friday sale, featuring MacBook Air & Pro savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the latest MacBook deals for Black Friday 2020, including MacBook Pro 13-inch and 16-inch & MacBook Air offers. Explore the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best MacBook Deals:
- Save up to 25% on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops – check live prices on top-rated 2020 MacBook models at Amazon
- Save up to $400 on Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air & MacBook laptops – at B&H Photo Video
- Save up to 20% on a wide range of Apple MacBook Air laptops at Amazon – save on the 2020 13-inch model & renewed models
- Save up to $70 on the latest Apple MacBook Air laptop at Amazon – at Amazon
- Save up to $400 on Apple MacBook Air laptops at B&H Photo Video
- Save up to $300 on Apple MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon
- Save on the latest Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2020 model) at Amazon – the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2020 features a bold Retina display and has up to 64GB of memory and 8TB of SSD storage
- Save up to $120 on Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch laptops at Amazon – check the latest prices on the 13 inch MacBook Pro
- Save on Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch laptops at Amazon
- Save up to $300 on Apple MacBook Pros at B&H Photo Video
Blending high-end performance with premium design aesthetics, the Apple MacBook is one of the most highly recommended laptops by tech critics. For an all-purpose notebook, the 13-inch MacBook Air is just as capable of CPU-intensive tasks as other top offerings from other brands while being thinner and lighter. Professionals who require a more powerful computer will find the 15-inch 2019 MacBook Pro to be easily capable of faster processing speeds than most desktop machines.
