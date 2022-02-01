Macaroni Grill Brings the Heat This Fall With Three Buffalo Flavor Infused Takes on Italian Classics

Available alongside its full menu of classic and inspired Italian cuisine for a limited time, guests can enjoy Buffalo Chicken Parmesan as an Entrée, Sandwich or Mac & Cheese

Plus, in honor of back-to-school season, kids eat free throughout the month of September with the purchase of an adult entrée

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the summer days begin to cool off and make way for fall, Romano’s Macaroni Grill®, – the national restaurant chain with award winning Italian food – invites guests to feel the heat with three zesty Buffalo-inspired takes on classic Italian fare. Whether you are looking to enjoy a fiery version of Macaroni Grill’s crowd-pleasing Chicken Parmesan or a mac and cheese enthusiast looking to spice up your usual dish of cheesy goodness, these new Buffalo laden offerings are sure to bring some warmth back to those cooler autumn days.





Additionally, in honor of back-to-school season, kids ages 12 and under can enjoy a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an entrée by an accompanying adult when they dine-in restaurant from September 1-30.

“As we usher in the fall season, many are seeking new ways to carry the warmth of summer into those otherwise chilly autumn days,” said Holly Wagstaff-Bellomo, Chief Marketing Officer at Dividend Restaurant Group. “With our new Buffalo flavor infused menu offerings, guests can look forward to heating up their palettes while enjoying a unique take on a few of the classics. Macaroni Grill is the perfect place to kick-start the fall. Plus, with our special back-to-school dining offer for kids 12 and under, there has never been a better time to join us at one of our lively restaurants for a delicious meal.”

The new Buffalo Chicken Parmesan menu selections from Macaroni Grill are now available at restaurants nationwide through January 2, 2022, and includes:

Buffalo Chicken Parmesan – Crispy parmesan chicken, gorgonzola alfredo capellini with spicy lemon butter sauce topped with celery and Calabrian peppers.

– Crispy parmesan chicken, gorgonzola alfredo capellini with spicy lemon butter sauce topped with celery and Calabrian peppers. Buffalo Chicken Parmesan Sandwich – Crispy parmesan chicken, blue cheese crumbles, celery, zippy buffalo sauce and home-made ranch served on a Ciabatta roll with a side of parmesan truffle fries.

– Crispy parmesan chicken, blue cheese crumbles, celery, zippy buffalo sauce and home-made ranch served on a Ciabatta roll with a side of parmesan truffle fries. Buffalo Chicken Parmesan Macaroni and Cheese – Crispy parmesan chicken, blue cheese crumbles, celery, zippy buffalo sauce, topped with home-made ranch on Macaroni Grill’s Classic Mac & Cheese.

For more information on Romano’s Macaroni Grill, its new Buffalo menu, takeout and delivery, or to find your nearest location, please visit www.macaronigrill.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Romano’s Macaroni Grill®

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is an Italian restaurant brand founded in 1988. Inspired by Italian country cuisine, Macaroni Grill believes in an open kitchen that allows guests to see its ingredients and preparation techniques that blend Italian traditions with progressive culinary inspiration in a polished casual atmosphere. Named the No. 1 Italian Restaurant Chain in America by a Nation’s Restaurant News consumer survey, Macaroni Grill has 37 company-owned locations in 14 states, plus 21 franchise locations in the U.S. and 7 other countries.

About Dividend Restaurant Group

Dividend Restaurant Group (DRG) was built on the core belief that the foundation of a company is defined by the character of the team, the versatility of its systems and the discipline of its actions. DRG is a guest first and team focused organization that has a successful track record of revitalizing iconic brands and driving value for all stakeholders. Housed in Lower Downtown Denver, DRG brings together some of the country’s best-known brands, leveraging an industry-leading platform with a clear vision for continued growth. Its driving mantra is “we pay ‘dividends’ to every stakeholder of our business; our guests, our team members, our vendors and our financial partners, all in different but meaningful ways.”

