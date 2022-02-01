MAC Legacy Resources Awarded “CHAP Verified” Status

Home Health, Home Care and Hospice Products meet CHAP Standards

DENTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#askmaclegacy–We are proud to announce that CHAP has named tools produced by MAC Legacy as “CHAP Verified” resources. CHAP conducted a thorough product review on a number of tools to verify that they allow organizations to meet the intent of CHAP’s applicable standards. To date, the products with distinction are the Admission Packet, Human Resources Manual, Emergency Preparedness Manual and QAPI Manual with plans to add even more resources to the list soon. As a result, MAC Legacy is a premier education and consulting resource awarded the seal of “CHAP Verified.”

MAC Legacy’s goal has always been to create tools that allow agencies to deliver accurate and quality patient care with support from a tenured team, including the utilization of MAC Legacy CHAP Verified Consultants that currently assist agencies nationwide.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be part of an organization who cares about the community of home health and hospice providers. We are excited to become a CHAP verified industry resource. Our mission and culture is to support the industry that supports care in the home. We value the opportunity to continue this work with the CHAP seal of approval,” stated Marcylle Combs, Owner and President of MAC Legacy.

“The Verified Policies and Resources from MAC Legacy show a commitment to the providers they serve and showcase the firm’s expertise,” states Teresa Harbour, SVP of Accreditation at CHAP.

CHAP and MAC Legacy are excited about this expanded partnership, the benefits for our customers, and the positive impact on care delivery.

About MAC Legacy

MAC Legacy specializes in solving complex problems and turning them into simple solutions. The company was established to provide comprehensive expertise, involving a multitalented staff, to hospices and home care agencies and enable them to provide the best possible care as part of the continuum of services. From coding to products to top-tier education, its experienced team offers field-tested solutions to fulfill client needs in an ever-changing industry. MAC Legacy is operated by individuals who have previously owned and managed agencies of all provider types. These individuals specialize in home care and hospice but also have backgrounds in infusion services and durable medical equipment. This experience gives each consultant a viewpoint rarely seen by other companies, creating a “new normal” for the consulting and coding world.

About Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)

CHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met and recommend certification to CMS. CHAP’s purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community.

Contacts

Kati Hale, BS, MS, CGCM

Chief Operations Officer



(800) 213-4732



[email protected]

LinkedIn

Facebook