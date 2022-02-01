M-Files Heightens User Experience with Enhanced Desktop User Interface

Modern UI Improves Usability of Metadata-Driven Document Management Platform Through Refined Visual Hierarchy, Improved Navigation and Enhanced Readability

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-Files, a global leader in information management, today unveiled a new desktop user interface, with an enhanced layout that provides an effortless document management experience. The updated desktop user interface features better information layering, less distraction, and enhanced readability across the M-Files metadata-driven document management platform to improve the user experience.

“At M-Files, we strive to create experiences that meet our users’ needs, making it easier to find and manage the information that matters most,” said Antti Kujala, head of design, M-Files. “We have significantly improved our desktop user interface to offer a simplified and more personalized platform, enabling knowledge workers to boost productivity and deliver real business impact. Thousands of users depend on M-Files daily, and we are proud to provide a highly functional, secure, and modern user experience.”

M-Files customers will now have a more intuitive, easier to read, and easier to navigate platform experience. The modern UI offers better visibility by simplifying the main navigation panel and enabling users to choose desired views. The refresh also strengthens usability by making it easier for users to find main controls and focus on content. Additionally, the pinned view has been updated with additional grouping functionality for a smarter way to organize vital documents. The search interface has also been enhanced with an easier way to locate the search bar and create button. Overall, the updates provide a cleaner design and a faster way for customers to adopt and navigate the M-Files platform.

“The updated pinned view has been excellent for our organization,” said Sarah von Innerebner, records management administrator, archives and IT, Doctors of BC. “Having everything accessible on one screen improves our user experience and training for new users. M-Files has once again delivered in terms of functionality and usability.”

“M-Files’ new user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, requiring no transition time for our team to get up to speed,” said Brian Parnell, director, NEPC, LLC. “It is exactly what we need from our document management system.”

M-Files partners have expressed enthusiasm about introducing the modern UI to customers. “The new M-Files user interface looks very fresh and modern, and we are looking forward to sharing this update with our customers here in Italy,” said Marco Scuri, product manager, digital solutions, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Italy.

The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform increases productivity and improves work quality by making information easy to find and use. Its pervasive AI and automated rules-based discovery engine automatically crawls large volumes of legacy or new data, either in M-Files or in external repositories, to identify content including dark data. Information is organized, secured, and processed using intuitive metadata tags that recognize the document type and importance, leading to increased satisfaction and productivity gains.

The modern, enhanced desktop user interface will improve the consistency of the user experience with its close alignment to the M-Files web and mobile applications. The modern UI is available now for new M-Files customers. M-Files is providing current customers with tools to be business ready for a November transition. M-Files is also releasing a new version of its iOS mobile application with a refreshed, streamlined design that will be available in the Apple app store by the end of September.

About M-Files

M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

