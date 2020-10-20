Lyra Health and Calm Partner to Combat Stress, Burnout, and Support Resilience-Building in the Workplace

Partnership empowers businesses like Pinterest to offer even more proven self-help tools to address employee mental health

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR—Lyra Health, a leading provider of mental health care benefits for employers, today announced a strategic partnership with Calm, the top mental fitness and resilience experience, with more than 90 million downloads to date. By partnering with Calm, Lyra is making it even easier for employers to offer immediately accessible mental health tools to their workforce, all in one place.

With a focus on prevention and building resilience to common mental health issues ranging from stress to burnout, Calm offers deep expertise in mindfulness, meditation, and sleep improvement — key practices that align with Lyra’s commitment to evidence-based, measurable treatments. Through this partnership, Lyra and Calm will offer employers another resource to support their workforce as they face a range of mental health challenges brought on or exacerbated by the pandemic.

Employer partners that opt to purchase the Calm integration will have access to this additional resource as part of Lyra’s leading, comprehensive approach to mental health care, which drives clinical improvement or recovery for 83 percent of members by connecting people to the right care, right away. For Lyra members who experience mild issues, such as stress, the Lyra platform will recommend the Calm app as an available option for mental health support. It will also be available for direct download to members eligible for the benefit.

Pinterest is one leading employer partner that will now offer Calm to its members as part of the Lyra benefit, ensuring that employees and their dependents will have an additional valuable resource to support mental health at their fingertips. “ As a benefits leader, it is our job to look out for the best interests of our employees and our business. This integrated offering from Lyra and Calm addresses both of those duties and aligns with our broader focus on destigmatizing and prioritizing mental health and well-being in our workplace,” said Alice Vichaita, Head of Global Benefits at Pinterest.

According to a recent Lyra study conducted with the National Coalition of Healthcare Purchaser Organizations, 40 percent of U.S. workers said they are experiencing burnout-related symptoms. “ The need for preventive mental health care and resilience-building tools is more urgent than ever. Meditation and mindfulness are important evidence-based tools to support psychological well-being. We are thrilled to add Calm to our portfolio of offerings,” said Connie Chen, Chief Medical Officer at Lyra Health.

Calm supports users in more than 190 countries and has been focused on driving broader access to resilience-building content. “ Partnering with Lyra is a huge step in accelerating accessibility to mental health and mindfulness tools to employees everywhere. With Calm’s robust content library and Lyra’s unmatched evidence-based clinical support, together, we’ll foster a stronger, more resilient workforce,” said Alexander Will, Chief Strategy Officer at Calm.

Today, Lyra offers comprehensive behavioral health care benefits to support a diverse variety of mental health needs, from therapy and mental health coaching to medication management. At the core of its preventive mental health care offerings is Lyra’s validated coaching program, where members regularly meet with a mental health coach who specializes in cognitive behavioral techniques. In 2021, Lyra’s 1.5 million members will also have the added flexibility and convenience of a personalized, six-week digital self-care plan. This plan will include regular touch points with a member’s coach to discuss progress and challenges, as well as the ability to interact with their coach in near real time via live messaging.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health, a leading provider of innovative mental health benefits for more than 1.5 million U.S. employees and dependents, is transforming mental health care by creating a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. Using matching technology and an innovative digital platform, Lyra quickly connects companies and their employees — plus spouses and children — to world-class therapists, mental health coaches, and personalized medication prescribing. Leading self-insured employers partner with Lyra to tailor value-driven mental health benefits programs specific to their workforce. With Lyra, benefits leaders can offer employees fast, reliable access to providers who practice evidence-based mental health care treatments. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Calm

Calm is the #1 app for mental fitness, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. With hundreds of hours of original audio content available in six languages, Calm supports users in more than 190 countries. Apple’s iPhone App of the Year and one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020, Calm boasts over 90 million downloads, averaging 100,000 new users daily. For more information, please visit us at www.calm.com.

