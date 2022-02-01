Luxury Dine-In Cinema and Experiential Entertainment Venue Coming to Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southwest Value Partners and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of the Nashville Yards’ creative office, music venue and entertainment offerings, have announced an agreement with EVO Entertainment Group®, the nation’s leading and largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers, to open a more than 48,000 square-foot experiential cinema and entertainment destination at Nashville Yards. Plans for EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards, slated to open in late 2024, include a 12-screen luxury dine-in cinema, eight lanes of bowling, a scratch kitchen and bar, private event spaces, and state-of-the-art gaming and attractions, gravity ropes and advanced virtual reality experiences.





Click here to view renderings of EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards.

“Nashville is a world-class entertainment and hospitality destination, and we can’t wait to be a part of this community,” said Mitch Roberts, founder and CEO of EVO Entertainment Group. “I’ve kept an eye on the progress at Nashville Yards since it was first announced and the dynamic, multi-faceted venue that Southwest Value Partners and AEG are creating is a perfect fit for EVO.”

EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will occupy an entire floor of the 420,000 square foot Class A+ creative office building centrally located in Nashville Yards. The development will also feature an up to 4,500-capacity, state-of-the-art live music venue and a curated collection of food, beverage, entertainment, and shopping offerings.

A key and unique feature of EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will be private event spaces featuring screening rooms, providing an ideal setting for gatherings and celebrations of all occasions and sizes from corporate events to private parties. A scratch kitchen and bar will serve both the private event spaces and guests at a full-service, dine-in restaurant and cocktail bar overlooking the plaza in front of the music venue.

“There is no cinema experience like EVO’s in this part of the country and we’re thrilled to bring their elevated entertainment offerings to Nashville Yards. EVO perfectly aligns with our healthy living, healthy working and hospitality focus,” said Southwest Value Partners managing partner Cary Mack. “With something for everyone, from a state-of-the-art dine-in cinema to private event spaces, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will be a destination, and is a terrific addition to the brands and tenants selecting Nashville Yards as home.”

“Through our successful development and operation of mixed-use entertainment districts around the world, we have seen firsthand the enormous positive impact these multifaceted entertainment venues can have on the life and vibrancy of these new urban quarters,” said AEG’s executive vice president, real estate development Ted Tanner. “Along with our music venue and other planned entertainment offerings, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will create a unique sense of place for nearby workers, residents and visitors to enjoy truly memorable shared experiences.”

Austin-based EVO Entertainment, originally launched in 2014 to transform the movie-going experience, today operates 19 venues across five states, entertaining more than 8 million guests annually across 164 cinema screens, 129 bowling lanes, and more than 45,000 square feet of gaming and attractions space. EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will be the company’s first venture in Tennessee. Gary Shanks and Miller Fitts from Jones Lang LaSalle represented EVO Entertainment on the transaction.

To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com.

About Nashville Yards

Nashville Yards is an 18-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class concert venue and entertainment offerings developed in partnership with AEG; and creative and Class-A+ office space anchored by Amazon Nashville and a new multi-tenant office tower that will include the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims. The development will also offer 7 acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on Twitter and Instagram.

About EVO Entertainment Group

Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group is driving the evolution of entertainment as the nation’s leading and largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers with a portfolio of brands that includes EVO Entertainment, EVO Cinemas, EVO Live, Elevate Rewards and ShowBiz Cinemas.

Originally launched in 2014 with a vision of reinventing the movie-going experience, the company has since evolved into a leader of creating experiential entertainment destinations that offer a broad slate of activities including films, lanes, games, and attractions like climbing walls, virtual reality, ropes courses, and bumper cars, while serving elevated cuisine from their scratch-kitchens and bars.

EVO has quickly grown from one location in Central Texas to 19 locations across 5 states, with more on the way, making EVO the fastest growing cinema-circuit in the country, nearly tripling in size in the last year. The company currently employs 1,000+ team members and entertains 8 million+ guests annually across 164 cinema screens, 129 bowling lanes, a 3,000- capacity outdoor music venue, and more than 45,000 square feet of gaming and attractions space. With a relentless focus on an elevated guest experience, EVO has a way to play for all ages.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

