Lumen to Deploy SCORPION for Next-Generation Contribution Network

Evertz (TSE:ET), the global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, is proud to announce that Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) will utilize Evertz’ SCORPION Smart Media Processing Platform for its next-generation contribution network that connects to major stadiums in the U.S. for live sports.

Lumen is a global provider of networking, Content Delivery Networks (CDN), edge cloud, security, and collaboration services. Through Lumen Vyvx® Broadcast Solutions, the company provides live events and on-demand video with end-to-end digital transmission. Lumen invested in the SCORPION platform to upgrade its Vyvx offering by enhancing its ability to support customers with multiple UHD and 1080p HDR video signals.

“The SCORPION ecosystem has the extensive range of media edge processing, networking integration, processing density and modularity that we need at all interfaces to allow us to efficiently deploy and operate premium contribution services for our customers,” says David Robison, Principal Architect at Lumen. “Vyvx customers will benefit from lower latency, expanded interface options, and increased service throughput – all within a reduced space and power footprint.”

Evertz’ SCORPION is a flexible and versatile platform that can adapt to the evolving needs of Lumen’s customers. It is a modular-based platform that combines format-agnostic processing, conversion, and routing functions with support for any type of network transport (including dark fiber and managed IP networks). The SCORPION MIO-BLADE, an FPGA-based compute module, offers licensable apps for a broad range of media processing, conversion, and codecs (e.g. JPEG XS) to provide flexibility and agility at the network edge. This enables Lumen to seamlessly adapt to their customers’ requirements now and in the future.

For network transport, the pluggable I/O provides unmatched flexibility at both the network and application layer. The SCORPION-SX18 provides support for dark fiber over CWDM, standards-based IP networking (including SMPTE ST 2110 and JPEG XS) using 10/25/40/100GbE interfaces. With the SCORPION MIO-XPS, streaming H.264/HEVC encoder/decoder, Lumen customers can optionally transport video/audio/data streams over the public Internet using SRT, RIST or Zixi.

The SCOPRION solution is managed by Evertz’ award-winning VistaLINK® PRO and IRM orchestration and network management software tools. IRM provides the orchestration, control, and scheduling of the edge resources and network connectivity of the SCOPRION platform. VistaLINK® PRO monitors and provides real-time reporting and analysis on the health of the solution.

“It is an honor that Lumen selected Evertz’ next-generation network edge platform,” adds Andrew Osmond, Business Development Director of Media Transport with Evertz. “We look forward to working with their team to provide the most adaptable SCORPION platform solutions in this rapidly evolving marketplace.”

For more information on SCORPION, please come to NAB booth N5907 or visit www.evertz.com.

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home.

Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.