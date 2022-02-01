Luis Barrera Jr. Decks Out New Dolby Atmos Studio With KRK 

Six-time Latin GRAMMY and one-time American GRAMMY Award-winning Professional Mixing Engineer and Producer Luis Barrera Jr. has created a versatile sound inspired by his Mexican-American upbringing, which has caught the attention of artists like Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, The Weeknd, Shakira, Daddy Yankee, Reik, Sebastian Yatra, and Marc Anthony, among others. Now that he’s made a name for himself in the industry, Barrera has begun focusing on a journey to take his music to the next level: building a Dolby Atmos music studio. Barrera was looking for a setup for his new private Dolby studio that would bring authentic, natural sound. He turned to KRK V-Series Studio Monitors, placing three V8s in the front, two V6s on the sides, four V4s on the ceiling, and two more V8s in the back. He also selected two S12.4 Powered Studio Subwoofers for Dolby Atmos mixing and an S10.4 for standard mixing projects.

Pictured: Luis Barrera Jr. with his KRK V-Series 8 Studio Monitors in his Dolby Atmos Studio in Miami

“From the beginning of this process, KRK was my top choice. When I heard the V8s at Dave Way’s studio, I was so impressed; I love the way they sound. They’re loud, they’re the perfect size for my studio, and they look amazing. The speakers don’t lie; they translate well, and they’re not overhyped. The balance between the low-end, midrange, and high-end is not overpowering or flat; it’s very natural. The subs, too, they’re both very tight. Now, every time I talk to people about what to buy for their studio, I always recommend KRK.”