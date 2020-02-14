Lucky Player Hits $76,598.13 Jackpot During First Day on HollywoodCasino.com

GRANTVILLE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One fortunate player just experienced a gambler’s dream come true. After registering on HollywoodCasino.com, the online gaming platform for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“Penn National” or the “Company”), Jeanne R. had been playing on her new account for less than 3 hours when she hit the Divine Fortune Mega Jackpot for $76,598.13.

Jeanne had this to say about her jackpot win: “I can’t believe I won! I am still in shock. Thank you HollywoodCasino.com! I decided to try your site because of the jackpot opportunity, and, boy, did it pay off!”

“For someone to win a jackpot within a few hours of signing up online is just tremendous,” says Rich Criado, General Manager of iCasino for Penn National. “This is exactly the kind of excitement we hope to create for all of our online guests. We’re so happy for her!”

Divine Fortune on HollywoodCasino.com

The online-only game Divine Fortune draws players as the only digital game in Pennsylvania with a local progressive jackpot. With each bet placed in the online game, a portion goes to that Mega Jackpot, which can be won in the bonus round.

In addition to the growing Mega Jackpot, Divine Fortune offers a Minor Jackpot that pays 20X the player’s bet, and a Major Jackpot which pays 100X the player’s bet. Players can improve their chances of winning the Mega Jackpot by placing higher bets, though the Mega Jackpot can be won at any bet amount.

HollywoodCasino.com currently offers Divine Fortune on PA.HollywoodCasino.com on desktop and in their Apple and Android mobile apps. The Android Hollywood Casino app can be downloaded directly from the PA.HollywoodCasino.com website, and the Apple app can be downloaded from the App Store.

About HollywoodCasino.com

HollywoodCasino.com offers more than 70 games for real money casino play on PA.HollywoodCasino.com, including popular titles like Blackjack, Cleopatra, and Game King Video Poker. HollywoodCasino.com is the only online casino in Pennsylvania with an Apple casino app available in the App Store.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National Gaming’s facilities feature approximately 50,500 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social and real money online gaming through its Penn Interactive division and has leading customer loyalty programs with over five million active customers.

Contacts

Jeff Morris



Vice President, Public Affairs



(610) 401-2042



[email protected]