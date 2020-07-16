Loveland Home to One of First Walmart Supply Chain Training Academies

Housed within Walmart Distribution Center, Loveland academy will train associates from 23 DCs across the U.S.

LOVELAND, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Loveland Walmart Distribution Center, in operation at 7500 Crossroads Blvd. since 1990, celebrates yet another grand opening — this time as one of the retailer’s first supply chain training academies in the U.S.

The Loveland Walmart Supply Chain Academy is just the third of its kind (Sanger, TX and Washington Courthouse, OH opened in recent months) and patterned after the 200 Walmart Academies that have trained more than 1 million store associates around the U.S. since 2016. Academies like the one in Loveland, however, are designed specifically to train supply chain associates on the topics of leadership, safety, supply chain foundations and area-specific issues — as well as create a clear path to career advancement.

“This is a big Walmart initiative and a significant investment in our associates, so we’re honored for Loveland to play such an instrumental role in bringing it to life,” said Jack Hale, Loveland Academy Manager and an associate at the Loveland Walmart Distribution Center for 30 years. “This academy will positively impact the careers of Walmart associates across the country and that’s a responsibility we take very seriously.”

Along with its grand opening, the Loveland Walmart Supply Chain Academy today celebrates its first graduating class of 53 managers, all from the Loveland DC. The academy will now open its doors to train managers and associates from 23 similar-format Walmart general merchandise DCs across the country. For the well-being of associates during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Loveland academy is equipped to offer virtual training and even virtual reality, but will transition to on-site training as well when it’s deemed safe to do so.

The retailer plans to expand the program to more supply chain facilities (distribution centers and fulfillment centers) in the coming months and years. Walmart operates the largest non-military supply chain operation in the U.S. Its 200 supply chain facilities employ 100,000 associates, including more than 9,500 drivers for its private fleet of trucks.

All academies follow the retailer’s belief that growing and succeeding as associates and as a company in today’s changing world require new skills to meet the needs of customers who have more shopping choices than ever before.

“I’m proud to work for a company that’s putting this much time and effort into bettering its associates,” Hale said. “We’re giving them the tools and resources they need to not only serve customers, but create better lives for themselves and their families. I’ve always found Walmart to be the kind of place where the opportunity exists to help you go as far as you want. This is another example.”

