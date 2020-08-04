Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Welcomes Students for the New School Year

BATON ROUGE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA), an online tuition-free public charter school, is ready to get back to work providing Louisiana students with the interactive and engaging learning experience they need during these unprecedented times. Teachers and students in grades K-12 will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year on August 6th.

The first day of school comes amid many families’ school-related concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. LAVCA students have access to a robust set of online resources and attend live virtual classes. With personalized learning tools available for every student, LAVCA combines a rigorous curriculum, online instruction, and the support of state-certified teachers. The school also offers a concurrent enrollment program in which students can earn college credits and work on their high school diploma simultaneously.

“At LAVCA, we offer an integrated and engaging learning experience. We’re really proud of our success helping students fulfill their learning potential,” said LAVCA Head of School Danielle Scott-Johnson. “When school is just a click away, we can bridge the gaps, empowering kids to learn— any time, any place.”

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment or for a schedule of information sessions visit lavca.k12.com, or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA) is a full-time online public school that serves students in grades K through 12. LAVCA is available tuition-free to Louisiana students through a contractual relationship between K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—a trusted LAVCA partner of nine years and the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs—and Community School for Apprenticeship Learning Inc. (CSAL). Founded in 1997, CSAL is a not-for-profit with a mission to provide students with real-world experiences by giving them access to alternative forms of instruction. For more information about LAVCA, visit lavca.k12.com.

Contacts

K12 Inc.



Dana Still



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



[email protected]