Loop Media, Inc. Announces OTC Symbol Change to “LPTV”

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video (the “Company”), announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”), has approved a change in the Company’s stock symbol on the OTC Markets. Effective July 13, 2020, the Company’s common shares will begin trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol “LPTV.” The previous trading symbol was “ITRK,” followed by a 20-day period when the stock traded as “ITRKD.” There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc., is an innovative premium streaming media company building products and solutions for both businesses with the “Loop For Business” proprietary player and consumers via the new Loop Media music video app available on iOS and Android devices. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 music videos; film, game and TV trailers; viral videos; sports clips; and lifestyle videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices.

To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

