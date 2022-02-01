Logitech Unveils Diverse Portfolio of Mice and Keyboards “Designed for Mac”

With Seamless Compatibility and Ultimate Functionality, New MX Mechanical Mini for Mac, MX Master 3S for Mac, Lift for Mac and K380 for Mac Deliver Performance, Comfort and Style

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Creators–Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced a new “Designed for Mac” collection of products, crafted to be seamlessly compatible and reliable with Mac setups across a variety of use cases. The new collection includes the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac keyboard, MX Master 3S for Mac mouse, Lift for Mac mouse and the K380 Bluetooth® Keyboard for Mac in a new Blueberry color.





“We know that Apple users value a consistent design aesthetic for their entire setup — work or home — and that they need mice and keyboards that work across their ecosystems,” said Delphine Donné, vice president and general manager of Creativity and Productivity at Logitech. “We’ve created a suite of stylish tools that elevates how you work by adding more functionality, customization and comfort. And because we know that one size doesn’t fit all, this collection was designed, developed and engineered to meet the diverse needs of Apple users.”

MX Mechanical Mini for Mac Keyboard

Logitech’s first mechanical keyboard optimized for Mac, available in Space Gray and Pale Gray, features a keyboard layout for Mac with the ability to customize shortcuts and accelerate creativity with Logi Options+. MX Mechanical Mini for Mac features Tactile Quiet low-profile switches and Smart Backlighting, to stay in the flow in any light conditions. Connect up to three different Apple devices for macOS, iPadOS or iOS with Easy-Switch and charge the keyboard with a USB-C cable while working.

MX Master 3S for Mac Mouse

An icon remastered for advanced Mac users, the MX Master 3S for Mac mouse, available in Space Gray and Pale Gray, combines what you love already with new features for ultimate comfort, performance and work flow. With the MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel, zip through 1,000 lines per second, and set the DPI between 1,000 and 8,000 for precise work on either one or multiple high resolution monitors. MX Master 3S for Mac features Quiet Clicks, tracks on glass, quickly recharges with the USB-C cable while in use and can connect up to three different Apple devices on macOS and iPadOS with Easy-Switch.

Lift for Mac Mouse

Crafted for day-long comfort, Lift for Mac is a vertical ergonomic mouse ideal for people with small to medium-sized hands. Developed and tested in the Logitech Ergo Lab, the 57° angle of Lift for Mac places your hand in a natural handshake position. This puts less pressure on the wrist throughout the day and places your arm and upper body in a more natural posture.

K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth® Keyboard for Mac (Blueberry)

A modern keyboard with laptop-like typing in a minimalist layout, the K380 Multi-Device keyboard beautifully integrates with your Apple setup and works seamlessly across your Apple devices. Available in the new Blueberry color, this lightweight, space-saving keyboard allows for the comfort and convenience of desktop-style typing wherever you are, at home or on the road. The scooped keys provide smooth and ultra-quiet typing and connect via Easy-Switch with a touch of a button to your MacBook, iPad or iPhone.

Logitech’s Sustainability Approach

Logitech products, including “Designed for Mac” products, are designed to not only deliver exceptional user experiences but do so with an understanding of environmental and social impact. The plastic parts in MX for Mac and Lift for Mac products include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-life plastic from old consumer electronics.

– 47% for MX Mechanical Mini for Mac Space Gray



– 36% for MX Mechanical Mini for Mac Pale Gray



– 27% for MX Master 3S for Mac Space Gray



– 22% for MX Master 3S for Mac Pale Gray



– 54% for Lift for Mac

All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral. We reduce the net carbon impact of Logitech products by designing for sustainability and using renewable energy where possible. We also compensate our residual impact by purchasing high-quality, certified offsets from forestry, renewables, and climate-impacted communities.

Pricing and Availability

Available in September 2022 on logitech.com and at other global retailers, the suggested retail prices are:

– MX Mechanical Mini for Mac: $149.99



– MX Master 3S for Mac: $99.99



– Lift for Mac: $69.99



– K380 for Mac: $39.99

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

Contacts

Wendy Spander



Logitech



1-510-713-5393



[email protected]