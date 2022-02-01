Logitech G Launches the First-Ever Gaming Grade Earbud: Logitech G FITS

Logitech G Fits combines Lightform molding technology for the perfect fit and professional-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity to create first-ever gaming-grade earbuds for gamers

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today announced the launch of the Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds, which mold to any ear to create a custom fit using Logitech’s patented Lightform technology. Powered by Lightspeed and Bluetooth wireless, Logitech G FITS enable gaming-grade audio performance on PC, Mac, Playstation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.





“This is the industry’s first custom-fit earbud for gaming,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. “Simply press a button, and our Lightform technology will give you a bud that molds perfectly in your ear. We combine this with our LIGHTSPEED wireless dongle to give you a wireless earbud with true gaming-grade performance.”

Logitech G FITS are the first earbuds to feature LIGHTSPEED wireless, giving users pro-grade connection, high-performance audio response, strong connectivity and a long battery life. Players can connect via LIGHTSPEED to their PC, Mac, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, docked Nintendo Switch and Android devices through USB-A or USB-C. With up to seven hours of listening time and an additional eight hours with the charging case on LIGHTSPEED, users can play games, music and movies all day. When connected via Bluetooth, they can listen for 10 hours with an additional 12 hours with the charging case.

Like fingerprints, each person’s ears are unique. Since most earbuds only come in a few generic sizes, it’s nearly impossible to get earbuds that fit perfectly. With Logitech G FITS, and its patented Lightform technology, gamers can get a contoured, custom fit in 60 seconds. Using Lightform and the Logitech G FITS mobile app will trigger a number of embedded LEDs, which will harden the gel-filled tips to the contours of each ear. The custom mold technology provides a comfortable, secure fit that won’t fall out and creates a seal that blocks out noise to produce a best-in-class passive sound isolation effect.

Its elegant pill-shaped design is available in two colors: black or white to fit any style. With gaming-grade performance and innovations, G FITS is a true wireless earbud option for gamers who prioritize freedom and a perfect fit.

In addition to comfort, fit and passive noise cancellation, Logitech G FITS deliver full, warm and detailed sound with deep punchy bass. With the Logitech G FITS app, gamers can access EQs that are optimized for FPS or RPG games, music, podcasts, Bass Boosts and more–or have the option to finely tune their own EQ settings.

For clear in-game communications, each earbud contains two built-in beamforming microphones. If you’re playing with friends or streaming, everything you say will be heard loud and clear.

Logitech G FITS are being unveiled at Logitech’s inaugural Logi Play event, a landmark event celebrating gaming and streaming culture. Learn more about the event here.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds are expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at retailers in North America, in October of 2022 for a suggested retail price of $229.00 USD MSRP. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks – made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Editorial Contact:

Derek Perez



Global Communications, Logitech Gaming



[email protected] | 408-391-6454