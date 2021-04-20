Logitech Combo Touch Available for New iPad Pro 12.9” (5th generation) and iPad Pro 11” (3rd generation)

Logitech’s Most Versatile Case with Detachable Keyboard and Integrated Trackpad Is Ready for the Next Generation of iPad Pro 12.9” and iPad Pro 11”

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced that Logitech Combo Touch is now available for the new iPad Pro 11” (3rd generation) and coming soon for iPad Pro 12.9” (5th generation). Combo Touch is an incredibly versatile case with detachable keyboard and integrated trackpad that allows typing, viewing, sketching, and reading, all while keeping the iPad securely protected. Combo Touch features our largest, click- anywhere trackpad for a world-class, highly responsive and reliable trackpad experience. It connects to iPad via Smart Connector, eliminating the need for a separate battery, on/off switch or Bluetooth pairing.





“Last year, we introduced a trackpad to our signature laptop-like typing experience for iPad, offering improved levels of control and precision to create and work seamlessly,” said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. “We’ve made this experience even better with Combo Touch by adding the largest trackpad we’ve every created for a keyboard case that allows users to click-anywhere on the surface providing more space to work, and a thinner case that looks great but is still protective for the new iPad Pro 12.9” (5th generation) and iPad Pro 11” (3rd generation).”

Combo Touch supports four use modes: typing, viewing, sketching and reading. The protective case features an integrated kickstand that allows for adjustment of the iPad to just the right angle for viewing across a 50 degree range. Enjoy the full versatility of the iPad without having to remove it from its protective case with the fully detachable keyboard. Simply detach for reading or sketching and then reattach it to type out emails.

The larger area trackpad design of Combo Touch allows for more space to perform your favorite Multi-Touch trackpad gestures in iPadOS like dragging, scrolling, switching between apps and more. These gestures allow you to quickly and precisely highlight spreadsheet cells in Numbers, drag multiple objects in Keynote, and edit and copy text in Pages and Notes.

Available in Oxford Grey, Combo Touch features our thinnest keyboard case with trackpad design. It’s fitted and molded for iPad, and designed to protect the front, back and corners from scuffs and scratches. Combo Touch was designed with an open side so the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) stays magnetically attached to iPad for easy and continued pairing, charging and storing.

Well-spaced auto backlit keys and a familiar layout offer comfortable, efficient typing with 16 adjustable levels of brightness for visibility in any environment, inside or outdoors, day or night. A full row of iPadOS shortcut keys provides one-tap access to the Home Screen, including volume and media controls, key brightness levels and more.

Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 11” (3rd generation) is available now for $199.99 at logitech.com and apple.com, and Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 12.9” (5th generation) will be available soon for $229.99. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

