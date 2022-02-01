Logik.io Partners with CDS Visual, a Dover Company, to Simplify How Manufacturers Sell Through 3D Configuration

Manufacturers use the combined power of Logik.io and CDS Visual to improve buying and selling experiences for e-Commerce and CPQ with 3D-powered configuration

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logik.io, creators of Commerce Logic Engine technology powering configuration and guided selling for e-commerce and CPQ experiences, announced today that it has partnered with CDS Visual, a Dover company, to empower manufacturers to simplify the buying process for complex products by using 3D configuration for e-Commerce and Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) applications.

For manufacturers, the partnership delivers a best-in-class, integrated selling solution that helps to differentiate companies in the selling process, drives sales efficiency, and modernizes how they go to market. Logik.io’s Commerce Logic Engine powers the complex configuration logic and guided selling actions that are foundational to effectively selling complex manufacturing products across all sales channels. In addition, CDS Visual enables Logik.io users to see what they are configuring in real-time by leveraging immersive 3D experiences, augmented reality, and production-ready CAD models & drawings.

“As companies look to modernize their commercial operations, this partnership introduces a new and innovative approach to digital transformation for manufacturers,” Christopher Shutts, CEO, Logik.io, said. “It strengthens the foothold both brands have as leading solutions for manufacturers looking to deliver best-of-breed solutions to better serve customers by simplifying an often complex buying process.”

Logik.io and CDS Visual have already partnered on several projects involving leading global manufacturers that will go live later this year.

“We’re excited to partner with Logik.io to address the complex visualization needs of manufacturers,” John Major, General Manager, CDS Visual said. “By combining Logik.io’s best-in-class configuration engine with CDS’s immersive 3D visualization, manufacturers can shorten their sales cycles, build brand trust, and improve customer experience. We look forward to working with Logik.io to continue to drive innovation and simplicity for manufacturers.”

Manufacturers can support advanced visual configuration by establishing configuration rules and product attributes in Logik.io. Customer selections are passed to the CDS Visual solution, which delivers real-time 3D visualization or augmented reality directly within Logik.io.

About Logik.io

Logik.io’s Commerce Logic Engine makes it simple for businesses to sell even their most complex products across every channel. Using intelligent selling rules, recommendations, and guardrails, Logik.io’s advanced configuration and guided selling tools let businesses build guided quoting experiences in CPQ that help sellers to sell perfect-fit solutions, and guide customers to configure and buy solutions on their own via e-commerce. Created by industry experts who pioneered the CPQ category, Logik.io was purpose-built with innovations that fill critical technology gaps, increase sales efficiency, and reduce operational complexity for enterprise businesses. Logik.io is backed by Salesforce Ventures and High Alpha.

About CDS Visual

CDS Visual enables manufacturers to drive business value by unlocking their CAD assets. Its cloud-based visualization solutions, trusted by the world’s biggest industrial suppliers, revolutionize their commerce, configure price quote (CPQ), and training initiatives. With an extensive offering of 3D visualization solutions, CDS uniquely re-purposes existing CAD assets to deliver impactful solutions for 3D configuration, aftermarket part search, 3D work instructions, and enhanced digital content. CDS Visual is part of Dover, a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. Visit us at www.cdsvisual.com and follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts

Phil LeClare



[email protected]