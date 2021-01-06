LiveWorld Appoints Umar Siddiqui, MD as Medical Director

Doctor and clinical research expert joins innovative healthcare agency

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced the appointment of Umar Siddiqui, MD as the agency’s Medical Director reporting to Chairman & CEO Peter Friedman. This position signals a deep commitment to and expertise in digital and social media marketing for companies in the biopharma, life sciences and healthcare space.

Umar Siddiqui is an award-winning MD and digital health professional with 15+ years of experience spanning clinical research, health-system leadership, strategy consulting, venture-capital and health technology.

“ Umar lives at the intersection healthcare and digital marketing,” Mr. Friedman noted. “ He’s a highly trained physician, a seasoned technology consultant, and a pharmaceutical marketing veteran with experience in the US and abroad. He brings a wealth of experience and insight to our clients and our team.”

Dr. Siddiqui joins LiveWorld after playing a role with PwC Health Industries Advisory, developing the clinical analytics expertise serving the Payer/Provider and Pharma/LifeSciences industries. He was part of the clinical digital transformation team implementing Scott & White Healthcare’s integration with Baylor Health, and he led regional programs for the Texas Health Services Authority. Umar consulted on digital technology and transformation at Merck as part of the Global Marketing Excellence team.

His digital health ventures include co-founding vPhysicians, and serving as a Medical Director a Clinical Advisor, scaling innovative health-tech solutions with Apple, Google, Accenture, Ascension Ventures, IQVIA, and Elligo Health Research.

Umar earned a BSci in Neuroscience from the University of Pittsburgh. He conducted NIH-funded cancer research at UPMC. He got his MD from American University School of Medicine and did further training with a clinical appointment and internship at The Barts London and at the Royal College of Surgeons in the UK.

