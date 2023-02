In this tutorial we’ll show you how you can manage, recall and update grades, as well as use the new reference channel in Live Looks 9.6!

For more information, visit www.assimilateinc.com.

Twitter: @assimilateinc

Instagram: @assimilateinc (Community hashtag: #AssimilateSCRATCH)

Facebook: AssimilateInc

Press contact: [email protected]