Live FX and Unreal Engine Live Link

In this video we will show you how to setup the live link between Unreal Engine and Live FX. You’ll learn how to efficiently send tracking data, as well as scene and take metadata and record trigger to Unreal, and get an image back into Live FX via SDI. Also how to composite the greenscreen live camera feed over the Unreal Engine background in real-time.

