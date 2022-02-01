Live Assist 9.5 Is Here!

Hello All!

We have now released Live Assist 9.5. We’ve added tons of new features and fixes to it – all based on feedback we got from you throughout the last year! In a nutshell, here’s what’s new:

Redesigned Clip & Grade list view incl. search and filter options

New multi-cam view to see all cameras at once

Updated Framing menu with flip-flop options

Enhanced 3-layer composite with new Comp A & Comp B menus

Full support for ACES (cc/cct) workflows

Support for Notch LC playback

Improved video-io: You can now set color matrix & levels per channel

Support for multiple in- and out-points during a recording

And same as before, Live Assist runs on macOS and Windows and allows you to work with any resolution and any number of cameras.

We have created 3 new tutorials to get you started immediately with Live Assist. Yes, 3 short videos is all it takes to get you going.

Check them out below!

