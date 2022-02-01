Live Assist 9.5 Is Here!
Hello All!
We have now released Live Assist 9.5. We’ve added tons of new features and fixes to it – all based on feedback we got from you throughout the last year! In a nutshell, here’s what’s new:
- Redesigned Clip & Grade list view incl. search and filter options
- New multi-cam view to see all cameras at once
- Updated Framing menu with flip-flop options
- Enhanced 3-layer composite with new Comp A & Comp B menus
- Full support for ACES (cc/cct) workflows
- Support for Notch LC playback
- Improved video-io: You can now set color matrix & levels per channel
- Support for multiple in- and out-points during a recording
And same as before, Live Assist runs on macOS and Windows and allows you to work with any resolution and any number of cameras.
We have created 3 new tutorials to get you started immediately with Live Assist. Yes, 3 short videos is all it takes to get you going.
Check them out below!
That’s it for this week – thanks for working with Live Assist and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions. We’re happy to help!
Your team at Assimilate
