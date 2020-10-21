Litmus Launches New Features to Streamline the Creation of Personalized Brand Experiences

New capabilities empower marketers to create personalized, agile, and scalable brand experiences

BOSTON & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#darkmode—Litmus, a leader in email marketing, today announces new capabilities to empower marketing teams to create personalized brand experiences quickly without any additional resources or headcount. New capabilities include Dark Mode Detection, tools for brand consistency and advanced user permissions, and additions to the Email Previews testing suite. Now, practitioners can utilize advanced insights to make data-driven segmentation and optimization decisions, and safely scale agile, on-brand email creation across their teams to speed up time to market and drive conversions.

Right now, marketers are under immense pressure to do more with less and hit marketing and business goals while marketing budgets and resources tighten. With a greater emphasis on efficiency, Litmus’ new capabilities help marketers do more with email, which drives the best results. It’s why 77% of marketers say email is one of their two most effective marketing channels and, furthermore, 78% of marketing executives indicate email marketing is vital to the overall success of their company. Users value the efficiency that comes from making templates, reusable code snippets, and brand colors available in one centralized spot to help scale flexible, on-brand production.

”At VSP, we send an average of 50 email campaigns per month, across a handful of sub-brands. Before Litmus, our build time took hours, if not days. Thanks to Litmus, we can build the whole email in half an hour,” said Donnel De Leon, digital automation developer at VSP Global. “With so many emails in flight at once, we needed to create efficiencies in our workflow without sacrificing quality. Litmus Builder and Design Library empower us to do just that. We can ensure the quality brand experience that comes from making all resources, from templates to reusable code snippets to brand colors, available in one centralized location. This helps us scale flexible, on-brand production across all sub-brands.”

With new Dark Mode Detection in email analytics, brand settings, advanced user permissions, and email clients, the Litmus platform continues to impact the entire email marketing cycle, allowing marketing teams to put email first:

Dark Mode Detection: Users can now receive advanced insights into their email list subscribers’ Dark Mode usage. With this feature, they can optimize email design and development efforts where it matters to provide a great subscriber experience.

Users can now receive advanced insights into their email list subscribers’ Dark Mode usage. With this feature, they can optimize email design and development efforts where it matters to provide a great subscriber experience. Brand Settings and Advanced User Permissions: A quality, consistent brand experience is key to building customer trust and driving results. With brand settings and advanced user permissions in Litmus, users can safely scale agile, on-brand email creation across the entire team to get more effective emails out, faster.

A quality, consistent brand experience is key to building customer trust and driving results. With brand settings and advanced user permissions in Litmus, users can safely scale agile, on-brand email creation across the entire team to get more effective emails out, faster. Newly Supported Email Clients: Teams can ensure their emails look great in the latest additions to the Email Previews testing suite—including the latest iOS fleet—in Litmus.

“With budgets being watched with an extra careful eye, marketers must spend time and resources carefully, while not losing sight of what makes their brand great,” said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus. “These new capabilities empower marketing teams to create the personalized brand experiences their customers are accustomed to while working with the resources and headcount they already have. Litmus customers can leverage advanced insights to make data-driven segmentation and optimization decisions while safely scaling agile, consistently branded email creation across teams to speed up time to market and drive conversions.”

In July, Litmus announced the Visual Editor in Litmus Builder, Email Analytics enhancements, easy sharing of complex and multi-email campaigns, and advanced usage reporting. With these capabilities, marketers are able to cut email development and collaboration time by 75 percent, empowering non-coders to help with email development, share enhanced email analytics to improve future campaigns, and reduce friction in the approval and review processes. Litmus’ integration with the SAP® Marketing Cloud also helps optimize email testing and streamline email production.

This follows the announcements of the winners of Litmus’ Email First Awards and Litmus’ ‘2020 State of Email, Fall Edition.’ For more information on Litmus and Litmus’ new capabilities, please visit litmus.com.

About Litmus:

Litmus provides the leading email optimization and collaboration solution for marketers. From Pre-Send campaign development and testing to Post-Send insights for future content optimization, Litmus improves marketing performance and strategy, delivering increased subscriber engagement. With offices in Boston, San Mateo and London and backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry, including 80% of the Fortune 100, the top 10 retailers, 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands and U.S. banks, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com, subscribe to the Litmus blog, or follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

BLASTmedia for Litmus



Hannah Goodwin



[email protected]