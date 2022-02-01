Lionrock’s Courage to Change Podcast Kicks off Recovery Month With Guest Dr. Anna Lembke, Chief of Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic

Official podcast of the inventors of online substance use disorder (SUD) treatment offers listeners an incredible lineup of acclaimed experts and inspirational individuals

Dr. Anna Lembke, professor of psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine and chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic, with over 100 peer-reviewed papers published, kicks off the September series with host Ashley Loeb Blassingame in episode 154: Living in a Dopamine World, now available on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. The episode can also be accessed at https://www.lionrock.life/podcastepisodes/dr-anna-lembke.

With the CDC reporting a surge in overdose deaths in the United States and rates of mental illness steadily increasing year-over-year, reaching individuals who struggle with these highly neglected conditions is more important than ever. In response to these ongoing crises, The Courage to Change: A Recovery Podcast has made it a priority to expand its roster of guests to include subject matter experts in the fields of psychiatry, behavioral therapy and addiction counseling, among other related disciplines.

“The Courage to Change podcast is a great source for real information about substance use disorders and recovery from ordinary people’s extraordinary experiences and triumphs over adversity, with insights from an expanding roster of influential experts in the field,” said Ashley Loeb Blassingame, podcast host and co-founder/chief people officer of Lionrock.

The guest lineup for September on The Courage To Change includes:

Justin White, A father whose son accidentally drowned while using drugs. Episode 157, Justin White: Saved By EMDR After Son Drowned In Empty Pool, releasing on September 6, 2022

Dr. Constance Sharff, A sober Somatic expert who shares therapies for trauma stored in body tissue. Episode 158, Ask the Expert: Dr. Constance Sharff: Somatics – Releasing Trauma From Body Tissue, releasing on September 13, 2022

Nathan Morales, A lawyer who was initially worried about coming out about his story because of stigma in his field. Episode 159, Nathan Morales: Sober Attorney On Stopping Work Stigma, releasing on September 20, 2022

Matthew Bocchi, A son overcomes sexual abuse and drug addiction after losing his father on September 11th. Episode 160, Matthew Bocchi: Searching For A Father Lost On September 11th, releasing on September 27, 2022

Dr. Lembke has published more than a hundred peer-reviewed papers, book chapters, and commentaries and recently appeared on the Netflix documentary, The Social Dilemma, where she shares insights on the impact of social media in society. Her appearance on The Courage to Change: A Recovery Podcast offers a dynamic and thought-provoking perspective for listeners of all backgrounds; whether in long-term recovery, sober curious, newly sober, in need of mental health support or simply seeking more information on the psychiatry of addiction.

With over a decade of experience in the telehealth industry, Lionrock has long been a trailblazer in the field of online recovery services and understands that recovery is a lifestyle. With this philosophy in mind, Lionrock launched The Courage to Change: A Recovery Podcast in May 2019, with the goal of reaching those at all stages of the recovery journey with authentic and compelling storytelling. For this year’s National Recovery Month and upcoming National Online Recovery Day (September 22), the podcast has slated additional programming that speaks to the topics of these awareness holidays, including an episode on September 22 that features a lawyer in recovery who faced the stigma of SUDs in the workplace. Lionrock inaugurated National Online Recovery Day in 2020 to drive widespread awareness for the 42 million people impacted by SUDs, emphasizing that online recovery services are available, accessible from anywhere, and completely private. This year, Lionrock aims to shine a light on how employers can create more inclusive workplaces for employees in long-term recovery with a #[email protected] campaign.

About Lionrock

Lionrock, the people who invented online recovery in 2010 is the leading telehealth provider of substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery services in the United States. Lionrock provides evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders, at the Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and Outpatient levels of care, including medication-assisted treatment, and continuing care. Lionrock is accredited by the Joint Commission, employs master-level licensed counselors in most states, and accepts most private health insurance.

