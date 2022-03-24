Lionrock Launches Lionrock Life Subscription Service to Encourage Online Connection and Peer Support Amid the Global Mental Health Crisis

Leading Telehealth Provider of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment Offers Subscribers Access to Over 60 Weekly Online Peer Support Groups and Meetings

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lionrock, the leader in telehealth services for substance use disorders (SUDs) treatment and recovery services in the United States, today announced a monthly subscription service to Lionrock Life, its online peer-support recovery community. The new service launches just ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month (May), underlining the importance of peer support for those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders.





Lionrock created the subscription program to give people needing support more regular and frequent access to its online mental health offerings. Lionrock values the many paths to recovery and recognizes that what works well for one person, may work less well for another. Lionrock Life meetings offer formats ranging from familiar traditions such as its 12 step-inspired meetings to meeting formats that support a range of mental health disorders, as well as a variety of backgrounds and identities. According to SAMHSA, peer support for those with mental health conditions increases feelings of empowerment and hope, decreases shame and also improves one’s quality of life. With the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increasing by 25% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching those with mental illnesses via support groups is more important than ever.

Welcoming people to pursue peace in mind and body through the healing connection with others, Lionrock Life launched its subscription service to provide access to over 60 community support meetings every week–each conducted via secure video conference. Meetings range from mindfulness workshops to yoga, community coffee talks, LGBTQIA2+ connections, military support groups, nutrition for recovery led by a professional chef, parenting in recovery and more. The subscription service is open to anyone on a journey for healing; whether in long-term recovery, sober curious, newly sober or in need of mental health support.

With more than a decade of experience treating SUDs online, Lionrock understands that recovery is a lifestyle. Lionrock Life offers a thriving, judgment-free community accessible from anywhere in the world–connecting people who share similar experiences, in a supportive, encouraging environment to share their struggles and triumphs.

“Long-term challenges such as anxiety, depression or substance use disorder cannot be treated with short-term solutions,” said Peter Loeb, CEO and co-founder of Lionrock. “At Lionrock we see recovery and healing as a lifestyle, requiring regular renewal that depends on personal growth. In our experience, finding peace in mind and body is critical to avoiding relapse and improving emotional and behavioral well-being.”

Lionrock Life provides a platform of ongoing mental health support catered to any stage of the wellness or recovery journey, transforming community members through the power of social connection.

“So many people who need help with substance use or other behavioral health disorders don’t get it because they are paralyzed by the fear of being found out,” said Ashley Loeb Blassingame, co-founder and Chief People Officer of Lionrock. “As someone in long-term recovery, I know firsthand that the stigma attached to addiction and mental illness is very real, and in many cases, it’s the sole obstacle to seeking help. Lionrock Life offers a supportive community of individuals who can relate to your recovery and mental health journey in a way that those at home or work may not. With our program, attending meetings can easily become a part of your everyday routine, which we know helps people in their recovery.”

The Lionrock Life subscription provides access to two different support group meeting formats: Community, which is a Lionrock-exclusive meeting format open to all, as well as Lionrock’s 12-step inspired meetings. Both meeting types provide a variety of themes and common interests to appeal to different audiences.

Lionrock Life subscriptions are available for $9.88 per month, after a free 7-day trial. The full meeting schedule is available at www.lionrock.life/meetings. Meetings can also be easily accessed on the go with the Lionrock Life mobile app, available via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

