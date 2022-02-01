Lineage Bank to Open Second Branch Location in Cool Springs

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Less than one year after the grand opening of the first branch of Lineage Bank, the local father-son duo behind the bank have announced plans for the grand opening of their second branch, which will take place from 11 am – 1 pm on April 21st located at 3359 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 100, Franklin, TN.

“We really can’t put into words how appreciative we are of our community here in Franklin. They’ve allowed us to fulfill our dream of establishing the next great community bank,” said Director Richard Herrington. “We’re extremely excited to increase access for our customers by opening this second branch location, and we hope to see our fellow community members come out to the grand opening to celebrate this milestone with us. After all, we wouldn’t be in this position without them.”

In June of 2021, the first branch location of Lineage Bank opened at 120 5th Ave North in Franklin, Tennessee. Since then, the bank has increased assets from $55.8 million to $135 million, deposits from $41.5 million to $109 million, and loans from $14 million to $72 million. In addition, Lineage Bank recently opened a mortgage loan production office in Union City, Tennessee, and now offers home loans to customers.

“When my father and I set out to open Lineage Bank, we made supporting the community a top priority of ours. To see that community support reciprocated into our business right here in our hometown has been really special,” said Chairman and CEO Kevin Herrington. “Thanks to our dedicated staff, customers, and investors, we’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth since we launched last year, and we look forward to continuing to support our community for many years to come.”

Lineage Bank will be giving away a free Apple Watch at the grand opening. Participants can enter the giveaway on the Lineage Bank Facebook page or by attending the event. Giveaway details can be found on Lineagebank.com.

Lineage Bank is a multi-branch community bank located in Franklin, Tennessee. Lineage Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. The bank’s focus is serving the banking needs of Williamson County, Carroll County, and the surrounding communities. Lineage Bank is part of the Lineage Financial Network, a bank holding company that empowers community banks with the technology and local customer focus to create a unique banking experience for customers. Lineage Financial Network is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Contacts

Kevin Herrington



(629) 248-9085



[email protected]

www.lineagebank.com