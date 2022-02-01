Like GPS, But For the Cleanest Route: BreezoMeter’s Newest Offering Bets Big on Clean Air

Climate Tech Company Equips Automotive, Mobility, and Logistics Companies With the Ability to Suggest Routes With Less Exposure to Air Pollution, Pollen, and Smoke

NEW YORK & HAIFA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BreezoMeter, the company that delivers street-level air quality data and informed lifestyle recommendations directly to consumers in 100+ countries, today announced the release of its new Cleanest Route product. Companies can now transform data about the environmental factors that influence the air their customers are breathing–such as wildfires, pollen, and pollution–into route recommendations. These recommendations are delivered to product users through digital navigation systems and in-app experiences so they can choose the cleanest route to their destination.

Drivers are exposed to larger concentrations of pollutants inside their vehicles than those traveling by bike or on foot, according to research conducted by the University of Leicester. A vehicle’s in-cabin air quality can be impacted by a number of external factors, including pollutants in outside air, traffic, and vehicle speed. The air quality in traffic is especially toxic considering the presence of the pollutant PM2.5–particulate matter that is small enough to enter people’s respiratory systems unnoticed, posing serious short-term and long-term health risks. As awareness of their exposure to toxins grows, drivers are more likely to opt to travel to their destination on the route that is the cleanest.

Using BreezoMeter’s Cleanest Route, companies can provide users and consumers with navigation recommendations based on BreezoMeter’s environmental data to avoid the day-to-day impacts of poor air quality on their health and wellbeing. This introduces a new way for consumers to take control of their health by making the most informed decisions at any given moment while en route to a destination, in response to constantly shifting environmental & air quality conditions, as well as their specific illnesses and sensitivities.

The technology is available to brands via API, so they can embed it directly into their products (e.g., smart mobility app, in-car navigation system) and provide consumers with route recommendations in real-time.

BreezoMeter analyzes individual routes with its data around environmental factors such as exposure to air pollution, pollen, and smoke, and returns a Route Air Cleanliness Score (RACS). Every route is scored on a numerical scale from 0-100, with the highest score being the cleanest. Companies can use the resulting scores to recommend the cleanest route or ‘top route’ to a destination, based on the best air quality score, through navigation systems and applications. Companies can also share top route scores of several optional routes directly with product users, so they can select the preferred route of their choice.

“Navigation technologies will typically default to the fastest route to a destination, without consideration for which route is the healthiest and least polluted,” said Ran Korber, CEO and Founder of BreezoMeter. “Consumers are now more aware of how surrounding air quality directly affects their health every day through activities like driving, and are increasingly looking for ways to protect themselves. With Cleanest Route, we’re helping consumers and companies take ‘road safety’ in a new direction.”

Companies across automotive, mobility, logistics, healthcare, fitness, and lifestyle industries are already using the technology behind BreezoMeter’s Cleanest Route to provide users with actionable insights into their exposure to air pollution, pollen, and smoke as they travel to a destination. For example, Volvo relies on BreezoMeter to inform real-time updates on passengers’ exposure to hazardous air pollution and pollen in the vehicle’s HMI (human-machine interface) and will be available in the driver companion app. And companies like Cowboy and AllTrails recommend the cleanest routes to cyclists, hikers, and runners based on BreezoMeter’s air quality data via their mobile apps.

To pinpoint the air quality at street level of a person at any given time, BreezoMeter has developed a network of 54,000+ sensors and satellites from which it aggregates data about up to 17 different pollutants, including those originating from traffic, dust storms, and wildfires. It then delivers that information to companies’ devices through an API, and it continually updates as their devices move.

About BreezoMeter

BreezoMeter improves the health and safety for billions of people worldwide, by providing accurate and actionable environmental data and insights. The company transforms live environmental intelligence into actionable insights and delivers them to consumers through mobile apps, smart home IoT devices, cars and other connected experiences. Brands like Apple, Volvo, Johnson & Johnson and L’Oréal rely on BreezoMeter to provide real-time air quality data to their customers, so they can make informed decisions about when to go outside, how to best protect themselves, which travel routes to take, and even where to live. BreezoMeter uses AI and machine learning to gather and understand data from multiple sources — including more than 54,000 sensors worldwide. The result is street-level air quality resolution (within 5 meters), and pollen, pollutants and fire data, in more than 100 countries.

