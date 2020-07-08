Lightricks Launches “Quickart” for Anyone to Turn Images and Photos Into Digital Art Masterpieces With Ease

New app simplifies the creation of high-quality visual effects through pre-loaded filters, empowering anyone to create visually stunning works of art in a few taps

NEW YORK & JERUSALEM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightricks, the creator of the world’s leading, award-winning photo and video creativity apps, today announced the launch of its newest app, Quickart – an artistic photo-editing product filled with filters and advanced effects for novice editors. The app, born from user demand for easy-to-use creative resources during COVID-19, combines sophisticated artificial intelligence tools with highly-curated content. It is packed with preloaded images and powerful, intuitive features specifically tailored to give users immediate inspiration for crafting their own spectacular content. Built to provide audiences with a fast, easy way to make imaginative creations that express the world through their eyes, Quickart solves a challenge many face when working to create from a blank canvas: bringing ideas to life with just a tap—no previous editing skills required.





A recent survey conducted by Lightricks found that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated consumer appetite for powerful, easy-to-use creative tools that empower users to unleash their artistic expression while offering them an escape and a way to maintain social connections. During the peak lockdown period stemming from the pandemic, Lightricks saw a 90% increase in app usage across its creativity tools in the U.S. alone. Usage spikes across Europe in the U.K., France, Italy and Spain at a time when most of the population was confined to their homes were even more pronounced, with time spent creating and sharing visual content increasing between 117% and 228%. With many people using their time indoors to explore their creativity and share their experiences with friends, family and social connections, Lightricks quickly developed Quickart for individuals interested in dabbling in artistic digital art.

“During the global shelter-in-place, we saw an increased demand for creative artistic-expression tools in our apps that were geared towards the casual photo-editor,” said Zeev Farbman, Co-Founder and CEO at Lightricks. “After surveying our users across the globe on the type of content they were creating, we built Quickart to expand on the capabilities and offerings being utilized by our community of creators, working around the clock to create it in a mere four months. Utilizing some of the most popular aspects of our advanced photo-editing app Photofox, Quickart delivers a simple, yet powerful and fun artistic experience. The app removes the barrier to entry for individuals without a professional understanding of photo-editing so that absolutely anyone can create.”

Quickart separates itself from Lightricks’ Photofox as a tool for beginning users who may be unfamiliar with how to comprehensively maximize the photo-editing capabilities of Photofox and other visual creativity apps. Instead of completely crafting a unique image, Quickart allows users to put their own personal flair on any of the pre-existing images within the app. Through Quickart, there is no need to edit each layered effect separately given that the app does most of this editing on the backend while still giving the user room to orchestrate and enhance the final result.

With Quickart, creators have access to an easy, artistic photo editor with sophisticated effects and the simplest UI/UX that allows them to:

– Select a photo and couple it with one of Quickart’s handpicked overlays for double exposures and adjust placements for custom details

– Apply action-packed dispersions to an image with a single tap while having the capability to personalize the object shatter by choosing the shapes and spread of the dispersion

– Intelligently build beautiful collages with up to six different images

– Reimagine the sky in photos with curated abstract and surreal options to select from

– Couple art filter effects together from a wide selection – everything from traditional art filters made modern to the most cutting edge effects in the art world – that can be used all at once to craft endless artistic combinations

Fueled by AI, specifically using machine learning and advanced image processing, each image is analyzed to apply different enhancement techniques or manipulations to every element of the image for highly-contextual effects. Neural networks utilize background, foreground and sky detection, 3D modeling and facial feature recognition, empowering Quickart users to apply creative content to every photo. Whether it be a double exposure, dispersion effect or manipulating the sky, Quickart ensures every facet of the image is captured and edited appropriately.

The app is currently only available for iOS devices and can be downloaded for free in the App Store across all countries. In-app purchase subscriptions unleash access to premium Pro features.

About Lightricks

Lightricks is a pioneer in creativity tools that inspire people to craft visual content and share the world through their eyes with friends, family and followers. The company brings a unique blend of cutting-edge academic research, technology, and design to every product experience it creates. Lightricks’ suite of apps has over 350 million downloads worldwide and has won numerous prestigious awards — including Apple’s App of the Year, the Apple Design Award and both Apple’s and Google Play’s Best of the Year. Every month, over 400 million images and videos are created and shared by individuals, influencers, and brands using a Lightricks-powered app. With five international offices, and backers including Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing, Insight Partners, Greycroft, ClalTech and Viola Ventures, Lightricks is on a mission to democratize creativity and empower self-expression all over the world. Download the apps now on iOS and also on Google Play. For more information, visit: www.lightricks.com.

