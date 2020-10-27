Lightricks Launches Filtertune, the App for Users to Create Personalized Filters to Share With Their Community

Maker of numerous award-winning photo editing apps releases a new experience for users to create, collect, and share stunning photo filters

NEW YORK & JERUSALEM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightricks, creator of the world’s leading photo and video creativity apps such as Facetune2, Videoleap, and Artleap, today announced the official launch of its newest photo editing app, Filtertune. Filtertune gives users professional-level editing abilities in order to make, customize, and share their own preset filters with anyone. The community-driven app makes it easier than ever to create, edit, share and collect filters to ensure beautiful photos and a captivating social media feed that conveys a unique, authentic personal brand. All features are currently free, allowing anyone to make and share their personalized filter creations.

Filtertune was inspired by “How I Edit My Photos” trends on social media platforms and prominent creators offering their own handcrafted presets for their fans to buy and use. The app was built to streamline the process of photo editing and filter sharing while empowering anyone to tap into their own creativity with the tools and behind-the-scenes insights that are shaping the world of social media editing. Filtertune allows users to create their own dazzling photo filters and share them with followers and friends simply by adding a unique scannable QR code when sharing the photo on Instagram. Anyone can download filters made by friends, creators, and celebrities that they admire by taking a screenshot of the QR code. Those filters then become available to use the next time they open Filtertune—allowing anyone to easily recreate the aesthetic of those who inspire them, understand how the look was created, and customize a desired look in order to create a signature filter unique to their individual style.

Filtertune is perfect for anyone who wants to:

Cultivate a social feed they are proud of and showcase photos that look good. The app simplifies the editing process, resulting in a seamless and cohesive social feed. With easy-to-save filters, it is the simplest way to find the perfect filters and filter creators — and for creators to share their editing process with fans and followers.

The app simplifies the editing process, resulting in a seamless and cohesive social feed. With easy-to-save filters, it is the simplest way to find the perfect filters and filter creators — and for creators to share their editing process with fans and followers. Take personalization and filter editing to the next level. While there are other editing apps on the market, Filtertune provides filters for anyone unsatisfied with the standard, fixed options that can be found on most social media apps.

While there are other editing apps on the market, Filtertune provides filters for anyone unsatisfied with the standard, fixed options that can be found on most social media apps. Emulate creators they admire. Filtertune makes it easy to see exactly how celebrities and influencers edit their photos and to mimic aesthetics they find favorable—ideal for anyone aiming to boost their own personal brand.

By introducing advanced smart filter technology, Filtertune’s functionality makes editing photos like a professional simple and accessible, while delivering unprecedented control. Unlike other filter apps on the market, Filtertune uses AI semantic detection to identify areas of the photo that users would want to edit differently, such as skies, people, greenery, or water, and apply these changes accordingly. For example, users can quickly create optimized portrait styles or stunning landscape photos by editing the sky one way and the subject of the photo another way in just a few taps. While other apps primarily overlay digital assets onto photos using detection technology and augmented reality, Filtertune is focused on realistic photo editing, not simply overlaying.

“Right now, people are craving more ways than ever to explore their own creativity, express themselves, and connect with others in unique, fun, and powerful ways. To meet this demand, we are thrilled to introduce Filtertune—the fourth product we’ve launched this year. Filtertune represents a natural evolution of our growing product experiences, and with it, Lightricks will continue fostering a culture of online community, sharing, and collaboration that is necessary for young artists, creators, and anyone who enjoys social media,” said Zeev Farbman, co-founder and CEO at Lightricks. “Filtertune’s sister apps, including Facetune2 and Quickshot, have seen a 30% increase and a 35% increase in users this year, respectively. This emphasizes the demand for photo editing and creativity apps, and now Filtertune will provide accessibility to original filter creation and help anyone build an aesthetic they never thought possible while sharing with and learning from a community of fellow creators.”

With over 400M downloads in more than 180 countries, Lightricks and its suite of apps—including its flagship product, Facetune—has revolutionized the way the world edits photos and videos. By adding Filtertune to its collection of products, Lightricks continues to make professional-level editing accessible to everyone through this new medium of sharing both filter creation tools and photo-editing knowledge. The app is currently available for iOS devices and can be downloaded for free in the App Store across all countries.

About Lightricks

Lightricks is a pioneer in creativity tools that inspire people to craft visual content and share the world through their eyes with friends, family and followers. The company brings a unique blend of cutting-edge academic research, technology, and design to every product experience it creates. Lightricks’ suite of apps has over 400 million downloads worldwide and has won numerous prestigious awards — including Apple’s App of the Year, the Apple Design Award and both Apple’s and Google Play’s Best of the Year. Every month, over 425 million images and videos are created and shared by individuals, influencers, and brands using a Lightricks-powered app. With five international offices, and backers including Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing, Insight Partners, Greycroft, ClalTech and Viola Ventures, Lightricks is on a mission to democratize creativity and empower self-expression all over the world. Download the apps now on iOS and also on Google Play. For more information, visit: www.lightricks.com.

