Life360 Launches First-Ever Safety Membership for Families

Membership Plans to Disrupt Security Industry With New On Demand Safety Features Designed to Protect Families on the Go, on the Road, and Online

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life360, the leading safety and coordination service for families worldwide, today launched the industry’s first-to-market safety membership for families. Rolling out with three new affordable membership plans, families across the U.S. can have peace-of-mind on the go, on the road, and online with an array of new on demand safety features, including: Family Safety Assist for 24/7 access to specialist help in emergencies, Identity Theft Protection to safeguard the digital lives of families, and SOS help alert with live emergency dispatchers. Life360 establishes a new product category in family safety, transforming its location-centric offerings into a digital-first, holistic family safety service.

“ As we adjust to a new normal after a series of unprecedented events that have put a spotlight on safety, we are proud to equip families with a variety of trustworthy safety services that save time and money,” said Chris Hulls, CEO and co-founder of Life360. “ Safety shouldn’t come at a premium cost or a lengthy, laborious process commonly experienced in the safety industry. We’ve gathered multiple, incredibly powerful tools — not typically offered by one service — into one simple-to-use app for a fraction of the cost.”

Life360 Membership saves users time by consolidating safety benefits that normally require up to eight different subscriptions – providing a savings of more than $2,800 a year. Each plan uniquely addresses the changing needs of today’s modern families, including pandemic related concerns of safety and well-being for loved ones, as well as the increase in online presence. New features include:

Family Safety Assist : Families receive 24/7 access to live agents for non life-threatening emergencies – including medical assistance, pandemic response, disaster response, travel support, and roadside assistance. When in need, agents connect members with trained specialists to help depending on the specific emergency. Family Safety Assist is provided in partnership with OnCall, a leading provider of risk management and assistance services, protecting millions of travelers, organizations, and now families through Life360.

Families receive 24/7 access to live agents for non life-threatening emergencies – including medical assistance, pandemic response, disaster response, travel support, and roadside assistance. When in need, agents connect members with trained specialists to help depending on the specific emergency. Family Safety Assist is provided in partnership with OnCall, a leading provider of risk management and assistance services, protecting millions of travelers, organizations, and now families through Life360. Identity Theft Protection: To safeguard the digital lives of families, Identity Theft Protection protects the whole family with critical support including credit monitoring, restoration and coverage services, reimbursing losses up to $1 million per Circle. Users have access to dedicated specialists in case of identity theft instances, such as a wrongfully-opened credit card, where a specialist walks members through the identity restoration process and stays on the case until it’s complete – saving members hundreds of hours. The feature is powered by IdentityForce, a top provider of identity theft protection solutions with exceptional customer service.

To safeguard the digital lives of families, Identity Theft Protection protects the whole family with critical support including credit monitoring, restoration and coverage services, reimbursing losses up to $1 million per Circle. Users have access to dedicated specialists in case of identity theft instances, such as a wrongfully-opened credit card, where a specialist walks members through the identity restoration process and stays on the case until it’s complete – saving members hundreds of hours. The feature is powered by IdentityForce, a top provider of identity theft protection solutions with exceptional customer service. SOS: A one-button safety and emergency feature, SOS helps members when feeling unsafe or experiencing an emergency. In unsafe situations – such as walking alone at night – members can tap the SOS button to receive immediate help. An agent alerts Circle members, emergency contacts and emergency services to the user’s exact location. SOS is backed by AvantGuard, the industry leader in alarm-monitoring services.

“ When I founded Life360 more than a decade ago, we focused on helping families manage and coordinate their hectic lives,” said Hulls. “ But as the world evolved with more safety concerns and a stronger digital presence, we saw the need to expand our services further into the safety category. This is a huge step toward our vision of redefining how safety is delivered to families around the world.”

Life360 Membership is available in three affordable plans with one monthly payment covering every member of the family. Silver ($4.99/month) is designed for busy families with a focus on coordination; Gold ($9.99/month) is focused on protecting families on-the-go; and Platinum ($19.99/month) is a complete safety offering for families seeking extra protection and support. Visit the website for more details on Life360 Membership and features. Life360 will continue to offer a free version centered around family location sharing.

Visit www.life360.com to learn more about Life360. The Life360 app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and as of March 2020 has more than 28 million MAU located in more than 140 countries.

Contacts

Media Contact

Kira Cooper



[email protected]

415-299-1145