Life360 Celebrates National Parents Day with Release of “The Track Pack” Rap Music Video Parody

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life360, the leading safety and coordination service for families across the globe, today released “The Track Pack” – a parody rap song and music video inspired by TikTok memes about the app’s impact on teens’ social lives. The parody rap video was created as a response to showcase parents’ main intentions behind using the app, while simultaneously showing benefits the entire family can enjoy (pre-teen through adult). Debuting on National Parents Day on Sunday, July 26, “ The Track Pack” is part of Life360’s ongoing effort to bridge the communication gap between parents, teens and tech.

“ It was important for us to capture the feelings of our Life360 parents around parenting, and also share how our tween, teen and college-age users benefit from the app as well. Given the ongoing conversation about parents and family location sharing, we knew that this was a perfect opportunity for us to highlight the relatable parent/teen dynamics that exist,” said Ariana Hellebuyck, VP of Marketing at Life360. “ As a brand, we could have taken a more expected route, but we wanted the message to come through in a memorable way.”

Location sharing is a modern tool that is widely accepted and used by a majority: when surveyed, more than 50 percent* of parents said they use a location sharing service with their family and nearly 70 percent** of teens said they are comfortable using such a service with family. Life360 also uses location to power advanced safety features like Crash Detection and Help Alert. Both features can dispatch emergency services to a member’s exact location, notify Circle members and provide directions to the person in need.

“ Knowing the location of your children is an essential part of being a parent and wanting to keep kids safe,” said Chris Hulls, CEO and founder of Life360. “ Location sharing as a concept is reaching a tipping point and is becoming the new norm with today’s digitally-native families. I’ve connected with parents and teens alike, and both have expressed massive benefits from the app when used appropriately.”

To mark the cultural shift around location sharing, Life360 coined the term and definition for “ Track Pack: a group of people who you share your location with, via a digital application.” The term can be found as a top definition on Urban Dictionary – a leading resource to understand pop culture – and in the Life360 Parent Glossary that went live earlier this year.

“The Track Pack” rap and music video was created by Los Angeles-based Sandwich Video. The team consisted of Creative Director Adam Lisagor, Director Sammi Cohen, and Executive Producer Dave Beglin.

Check out the video here: https://youtu.be/ehcUqjpRobQ

*Online survey of 2,000 parents conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Life360 in the United States between August 2, 2019 and August 14, 2019.

**Online survey of 499 driving teenagers and young adults in the United States. Report on survey findings published in November 2018.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and as of March 2020 has more than 28 million MAU located in more than 140 countries.

