Life Corporation’s Grand Ship Ofuna Ekimae Store Perfects the Shopping Experience With JBL Professional Speakers

Hibino Corporation equips the retail chain’s newest location with JBL Professional Control 24CT Micro ceiling speakers, creating a pleasant experience for shoppers and employees

KAMAKURA, Japan—To achieve crystal-clear sound quality throughout the Life Grand Ship Ofuna Ekimae Store, Hibino Corporation outfitted the facility with dynamic JBL Professional Control 24 Micro ceiling speakers.

Life Corporation is one of Japan’s largest retail chains, specializing in groceries and clothing. In 2021, the company opened the Life Grand Ship Ofuna Ekimae Store in front of Ofuna Station, a major transportation hub located on the border between Yokohama and Kamakura. The store’s management wanted to provide a memorable in-store experience for both customers and employees, but the existing sound system became a setback due to its poor sound quality.

Hibino Corporation investigated and found that the current speakers were too sparsely installed for effective sound coverage and also doubled as the emergency broadcast system. The installation team then selected speakers from the JBL Professional Control series for high-quality audio output and consistent coverage throughout the store.

Hibino’s engineers outfitted the store with 72 JBL Control 24CT Micro 2-Way ceiling speakers, which are designed specifically for background audio implementation across any venue. Featuring a 4.5-inch woofer, 0.5-inch polycarbonate tweeter and a 150-degree coverage pattern, the 24CT Micro loudspeakers emit smooth and pleasant background music across a wide space while blending in seamlessly with the store’s decor. Thanks to their smooth frequency response and low distortion, the speakers also deliver clear and intelligible sound for in-store announcements.

Life Corporation praised the JBL speakers’ simplicity and flexibility as a powerful music and announcement broadcast system, which they hope will further enrich the in-store shopping experience. They also extended gratitude to Hibino for an efficient installation process.

“For projects like Life Grand Ship Ofuna Ekimae Store, creating the right atmosphere and elevating the audio experiences of visitors can be game-changing,” said Amar Subash, Director, Channel Management and Audio Solutions, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. “We would like to thank our partner Hibino Corporation for being involved in every step of creating this immersive and welcoming store experience to keep customers coming back.”

ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control (AVLC) products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

David Glaubke

Director, Global Corporate Communications

HARMAN Professional Solutions, Luxury Audio Group, Embedded Audio

[email protected]

APAC

Elizabeth Tan

Marketing Lead, HARMAN Professional Solutions APAC

+65-6870-5000 – Office

+65-9784-7732 – Mobile

[email protected]