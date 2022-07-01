Librestream’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration Bolsters Enterprise-Grade Workforce Transformation

The partnership benefits and streamlines enterprise field work operations

RALEIGH, N.C. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—Librestream, the #1-rated workforce transformation technology platform for the industrial workforce, announced today its Onsight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. As part of the company’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft, the company is providing an unparalleled level of interoperability to industrial customers leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 as the hub for their digital transformation processes.





As a Gold Microsoft Partner, Librestream is expanding the reach of its Onsight platform, streamlining enterprises’ field work operations, ensuring that all work is properly completed and resulting data is automatically captured for auditing and analysis.

“Through the Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Librestream to the growing Microsoft AppSource ecosystem.”

With an aging and retiring workforce, industrial operations are facing mounting challenges in productivity and production loss, issues with speed to field and safety, and loss of critical knowledge. The joint collaboration between Librestream and Microsoft not only aims to mitigate these challenges through remote assistance, it also includes digitization of work instructions and procedures, skills-based remote expert assistance, AI-enhanced metadata capture, computer vision and natural language processing, and digital asset management.

The integration provides field service teams with a single source of knowledge that includes:

Streamlined field service operations with a unified workflow that automates Onsight sessions

Efficient and accurate schedule and assignment of service resources by helping digitize and assign job tasks through automated workflows

Automated connectivity between and with subject matter experts anywhere, in any language

Improved capture, storage, and access to all types of resources including videos, photos, work transcripts, job notes and reports, and call metrics

Simplified reporting by easily passing data and reporting back to Microsoft Dynamics 365

“The continued partnership with Microsoft is a testament to our joint commitment to provide business-level solutions and value to the deskless workforce,” said Tim Harader, Vice President of Business Development at Librestream. “Through this new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, we aim to help organizations build a seamless knowledge network, benefitting their workforce’s digital transformation process by capturing and sharing knowledge in real-time.”

Librestream is also a Microsoft Transact Partner, which allows customers to purchase Librestream solutions – Onsight app for Microsoft Teams and for HoloLens2 and the Onsight platform Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 – directly from Microsoft, leveraging the company’s existing Microsoft Enterprise Agreement and/or Azure subscription. To learn more about how your organization can benefit from Librestream and Microsoft’s partnership, please visit Librestream’s Microsoft Partner Page.



About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency, and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream’s global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition, including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, named an IDC Innovator, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter. Librestream press kit here.

