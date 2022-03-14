Librestream Recognized for Transforming the Software Industry, Named A Top 100 Software Company of 2022

The award underscores the company’s commitment to providing solutions that solve the industrial workforce’s mounting business continuity challenges

RALEIGH, N.C. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—Librestream, the #1-rated workforce transformation platform for the industrial deskless workforce, has been identified as a Top 100 Software Company of 2022 by The Software Report, a leading source for market insights on the software sector. Winners are chosen based on a holistic evaluation encompassing product quality, organizational effectiveness, management caliber, and Environment, Safety and Governance (ESG) involvement.

Librestream’s Onsight platform provides distributed teams immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve today’s industrial workforce challenges. The company is honored with the award alongside organizations including Microsoft, Adobe, Dropbox, and Slack, and is the only industrial workforce transformation or remote expert solution to receive the recognition.

Workforce shortage is threatening operations of companies globally. Half of the workforce in field settings are expected to retire in the next few years, taking decades of knowledge with them. Additionally, younger generations of workers stay with an employer for far less time than their retiring colleagues, allowing for less time to become a Subject Matter Expert (SME). The result is a worker and skills gap that creates significant business challenges, including decreased efficiencies, safety risks, higher costs, and increased emissions due to travel associated with dispatching an SME to a worksite.

Librestream’s Onsight workforce transformation platform closes these gaps by enabling organizations with distributed industrial workforces to capture the knowledge of its existing workforce and serve that knowledge to less experienced and future employees by way of remote expert assistance, digital work instructions, and centralized knowledge preservation when and where they need it.

“It’s an honor to be identified as one of the Top 100 Software Companies of 2022. Librestream is fiercely dedicated to its customers, which include leading companies in Aerospace and Defense (A&D), Energy, Manufacturing, and Test, Inspection and Certification (TIC). We maintain close working relationships with our customers, listen to their needs, and incorporate solutions to those needs into our offerings,” said John Bishop, President and CEO at Librestream. “This, paired with the market expertise we’ve gained in our nearly 20 years has helped position us as a Top 100 Software Company and is a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation.”

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency, and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream's global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T.

