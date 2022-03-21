Librestream Introduces Expanded AI and AR Features to its Onsight Platform, Further Enhancing Knowledge Accessibility for Frontline Workforces

The new release includes transcripts, computer vision custom links, expanded APIs, and advanced HoloLens 2 capabilities

WINNIPEG, Manitoba & RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Librestream, the #1-rated remote technology platform for the industrial deskless workforce, announced today the introduction of new features to its Onsight augmented reality solution. The new features include transcripts and computer vision (CV) custom links, expanded API capabilities, and updates to Onsight Connect for HoloLens 2.





An impending workforce shortage is threatening operations of companies globally. Half of the workforce in field settings are expected to retire in the next few years, creating not only a shortage of workers, but also knowledge loss. As a result, executives are tasked with preserving this critical knowledge, training and onboarding new workers quickly, and ultimately, doing more with less.

“Knowledge loss directly affects operational efficiency with significant repercussions to a business’s bottom line,” said Marieke Wijtkamp, Senior Vice President, Product, at Librestream. “Our vision is to capture and deliver the information and resources our customers’ frontline workers need – when, where, and how they need to consume it. This latest release builds towards our vision with expanded data capture, AI-based analysis, and knowledge delivery to enable more efficient and safe workforces for our enterprise customers in industries such as aerospace and defense, utilities and energy, and manufacturing.”

Onsight’s new features include platform and client improvements that answer the growing need for knowledge capture and sharing to future-proof enterprises. Among the new capabilities Librestream is introducing:

Transcripts: augments reports and audits with downloadable and searchable transcripts of Onsight Connect sessions. This feature auto-uploads, uses natural language processing (NLP) to transcribe, and builds the transcript library for future AI-based insights in Onsight Workspace, Librestream’s centralized knowledge base product. Users can view, search by file type or by keywords, and download the transcripts they need for auditing or reference.

augments reports and audits with downloadable and searchable transcripts of Onsight Connect sessions. This feature auto-uploads, uses natural language processing (NLP) to transcribe, and builds the transcript library for future AI-based insights in Onsight Workspace, Librestream’s centralized knowledge base product. Users can view, search by file type or by keywords, and download the transcripts they need for auditing or reference. Computer vision (CV) custom links: improves on-the-job experience through immediate access to relevant resources. The AI-powered capability automatically embeds knowledge source links in CV recognized objects. From documents and diagrams to videos and images, this feature allows workers to simply tap the screen to find the most up-to-date resources. A reference web service enables customers to self-manage and customize the source links.

improves on-the-job experience through immediate access to relevant resources. The AI-powered capability automatically embeds knowledge source links in CV recognized objects. From documents and diagrams to videos and images, this feature allows workers to simply tap the screen to find the most up-to-date resources. A reference web service enables customers to self-manage and customize the source links. Expanded APIs: enhances content integration with a notification system that alerts external systems of changes to content in Onsight Workspace. Alerts from service events (when content is created, modified, or deleted), efficiently keeps assets updated across Onsight and integrated content systems. This feature also helps determine the course of action based on the event; it allows users to use the event document ID to retrieve content and allows for batching multiple events for support all at once.

enhances content integration with a notification system that alerts external systems of changes to content in Onsight Workspace. Alerts from service events (when content is created, modified, or deleted), efficiently keeps assets updated across Onsight and integrated content systems. This feature also helps determine the course of action based on the event; it allows users to use the event document ID to retrieve content and allows for batching multiple events for support all at once. Onsight Connect for HoloLens 2: expands the Onsight Connect advanced AR experience with the HoloLens 2 platform. Designed for worker safety and efficiency, the experience includes additional capabilities such as file management, advanced login and proxy support, enhanced voice commands, and remote video privacy as well as advanced capabilities such as the CV custom links and expanded API support.

For more information on Librestream’s Onsight platform, please visit: www.librestream.com

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency, and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream’s global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition, including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, named an IDC Innovator, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

Librestream press kit here.

Contacts

10Fold for Librestream:



[email protected]

Sarah Ekenberg, Director, PR & Communications, Librestream:



[email protected]