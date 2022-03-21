Librestream Becomes First Remote Collaboration Solution to Achieve IUT Status in FIPS 140-3 Validation Process, Further Cementing its Leadership Position Among Highly Regulated Industries

WINNIPEG, Manitoba & RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Librestream, the #1-rated remote technology platform for the industrial deskless workforce, has become the first remote collaboration solution to achieve Implementation Under Test (IUT) status in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-3 validation process.





FIPS 140-3 is a security standard that outlines a set of guidelines for evaluating the security functionality of products, including encryption, and the management of information processing for Sensitive but Unclassified (SBU) data. To meet the changing demands for security and privacy in highly regulated industries, Librestream has incorporated a module to provide the cryptographic services needed to support industry-standard secure communications protocols as well as protect data at rest residing on the devices. Librestream’s Onsight platform is deployed by hundreds of leading Global 2000 organizations in industries including aviation, defense, manufacturing, and energy.

“Cybersecurity is an ongoing, evolving threat that impacts every industry and has even greater implications for highly regulated industries. At Librestream, we strive to provide solutions that meet the highest security standards possible. We achieve this through a solid and reliable platform that ensures privacy and compliance,” said Marieke Wijtkamp, SVP of Product at Librestream. “As the pioneer of remote collaboration technology, we are proud to continue our leadership position, by providing a solution that meets the needs of highly-regulated industries we serve.”

Librestream’s cryptographic module has achieved Implementation Under Test (IUT) status as part of NIST’S stringent Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) to become FIPS 140-3 validated. This listing signifies that the module has begun laboratory testing and will provide a newly-secured and validated product for markets that require high standards for product hardening, such as the U.S. Federal Government, international governments, aerospace, critical infrastructure, healthcare, finance, and IoT.

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency, and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream’s global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition, including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, named an IDC Innovator, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

