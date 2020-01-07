Libre Wireless Technologies Introduces Revolutionary New Universal Wireless Audio Streaming and Multiroom Audio End Point

Enables for the first time consumers to be able to enjoy audio products that operate seamlessly and concurrently in all major streaming ecosystems

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#airplay—Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc., an embedded Wireless Voice/AI solutions provider leading in innovative voice solutions, today announced a unique new industry leading wireless consumer audio streaming solution characterized as the “Universal Audio Streaming End Point.” This unique new embedded WiFi media platform leads the market to support and seamlessly move between concurrently operating audio streaming ecosytem players, all embedded within one product. The audio capabilities include single end point streaming and also fully synchronized multiroom-multidevice streaming, including interoperability across brands and product types. Consumers love their voice assistants and so this platform also enables convenient voice control of the devices, both single devices as well as multiroom-multidevice groupings leveraging consumers many existing voice assistant products. This brings consumers convenient and simple voice control across ecosystems delivering a simple and interoperable whole home audio experience for the first time.

The new Universal Audio Streaming platform leverages Libre’s new LS9X mainstream WiFi media module to enable these industry leading capabilities at compelling solution price points. The new LS9X leverages Libre’s proven and embedded hardware and software solutions from its LS9AD module family that’s certified with Google Chromecast Built-In, Amazon Alexa Built-In, Apple Airplay2 and Spotify Connect. It features dual band 11ac WiFi, Bluetooth audio, simple Blue Tooth LE setup and all the necessary media processing.

“This is truly a revolutionary embedded audio solution that has been desired and requested for many years now,” says Jordan Watters, Chief Executive Officer of Libre Wireless Technologies. “It is quite complex and has taken a lot of special code and integration work to get the seamless and concurrent operation working properly. We know consumers love their top ecosystems of Amazon, Google, Apple and Spotify, and this new platform will allow them to conveniently jump between them in real-time in the home. It also delivers great value to Brands, ODM’s and retailers by enabling just one model/SKU that can accommodate all the top ecosystems.”

Libre Wireless Technologies is a leading provider of WiFi and Wireless technologies for IoT, media streaming, voice interface and AI applications. Libre delivers comprehensive embedded hardware and software SDK solutions that are scalable across ecosystems, features, power and price. Libre offers a range of approved and certified electronic modules and devices along with extensive software that can manage virtually all aspects of system, voice, connectivity and cloud features. Libre offers the world’s smallest, lowest power complete mic-to-cloud voice/AI solutions their single chip MAVID devices enabling all new portable, wearable, CE and industrial applications. The Libre solutions provide ODM’s, CE Brands and commercial product designers the most complete, flexible and ecosystem leading technology available for fastest time to market and superior product differentiation.

