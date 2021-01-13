Liberated Syndication to Present at NobleCon17 on January 20, 2021 at 3:45 PM ET

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that Laurie Sims, President and Chief Operating Officer, along with Richard Heyse, Chief Financial Officer, will present at NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets™ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20th at 3:45 PM Eastern Standard Time. Interested investors can listen to the webcast at no cost at: www.noblecon17.com.

About Liberated Syndication



Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.



Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com, an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

Contacts

At the Company:



Laurie Sims, President and Chief Operating Officer



Liberated Syndication



[email protected]

Adam Prior, SVP



The Equity Group Inc.



(212) 836-9606



[email protected]