Liberated Syndication Schedules 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSYN #CEO—Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Conference Call Details

Libsyn will discuss these results in a conference call the following morning (Friday, August 14, 2020) at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Participant Dial-In Numbers: (United States): 844-602-0380 (International): 862-298-0970

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time. An updated investor presentation deck will be available for download shortly after the call on the investor relations website at investor.libsyn.com under the Investor Resources section.

Submit Questions for the Call

Questions for consideration for the call can be emailed to [email protected] prior to 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Conference Call Replay

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after the call and available for three weeks at the Investor Resources section of the investor site: https://investor.libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 70,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

