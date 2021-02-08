Liberated Syndication Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Web Hosting Subsidiary Pair Networks Inc.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSYN #Podcast—Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that it recently celebrated the 25th anniversary celebration of its web site hosting subsidiary Pair Networks, Inc. (www.pair.com), which was acquired in 2017. Coupled with Libsyn’s leading podcast platform, Pair Networks allows users a single-source destination to host, manage and distribute content. This flexible, integrated platform provides the widest range of content producers the tools with which to maximize their reach.

President and Chief Operating Officer Laurie Sims commented, “I would like to congratulate everyone at Pair Networks on their 25th anniversary. When Pair Networks was founded in 1996, I don’t think any of us truly envisioned how the web would have grown and especially how the universe of media content and distribution would evolve. Since inception, Pair Networks has been at the forefront of this evolution, and has built a differentiated platform with over 135,000 customer domains across 120 countries.”

Ms. Sims continued, “We will continue to explore synergies between Pair’s outstanding web hosting business and Libsyn’s podcasting hosting network. We believe that as podcasters seek additional means of enhancing their brand awareness as well as monetize programming, we will continue to see means of creating synergies between Pair and Libsyn. We expect to be very active in cross-promotional activities between our two well-recognized brands throughout 2021.”

With over 135,000 customer domains, Pair Networks provides standard web hosting and domain registration services but has several competitive advantages – offering a high touch service, including operational support for customers, if needed. Pair Networks’ suite of services, including fully-managed web hosting, 24/7 support by in-house agents, SSL and E-commerce, all with robust security features is uniquely suited for content producers that do not maintain their own in-house IT infrastructure.

This frees content producers to do what they do best – produce content. Continuing Pair Networks’ legacy of innovation, the company intends to launch a new web site builder plan and focus on applications for small business in Q4, along with podcast-focused hosting options in 2021.

Pair Networks has long been driven by its commitment to ESG (Environmental, Sustainable and Corporate Governance) standards, which have been a pillar of the company’s corporate culture since its founding in 1996.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

