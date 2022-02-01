Leostream CEO Karen Gondoly Presents on Content Security in Media & Entertainment at NAB 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream™, the world’s leading Remote Desktop Access Platform provider, announced today its CEO Karen Gondoly will be addressing broadcast, media, and entertainment leaders in a security-focused presentation at the 2023 NAB Show, held April 15-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Gondoly’s presentation will focus on how an organization can enhance its security posture to protect information in virtual, remote, and cloud environments—particularly how Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) practices can improve their security against cyber threats to live and post-production workloads.

The session will cover a range of topics, including verifying the identity of users who have access to remote environments, implementing strict access control rules to improve content security, and avoiding opening up full network access by replacing VPN technology with Zero Trust Network Access solutions. Attendees will also learn how to audit access and usage to ensure security, and ways to address potential obstacles when implementing ZTNA in order to reduce their impact.

“As the media and entertainment industry makes the permanent shift to remote access and cloud workflows, they are left open to many vulnerabilities, making Zero Trust Network Access mission-critical for broadcast and entertainment environments,” commented Gondoly. ” I am honored to be invited to NAB to help present ideal ways to support the remote workforce while maintaining security levels appropriate for the media-delivery ecosystem.”

Gondoly’s presentation, “Zero Trust Network Access Considerations for Remote Live and Post Production,” will be given Monday, April 17 at 10:20 a.m. in the West Hall as part of NAB’s Broadcast Engineering & IT Conference, which features technical presentations on pressing issues facing today’s media professionals.

NAB Show is celebrating its centennial year as the preeminent conference and exhibition driving broadcast, media, and entertainment technology evolution. Multiple panels, workshops, forums, and courses offer educational opportunities, including pre-market tech, new applications, and innovations for the content economy. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show has driven creativity and collaboration since the earliest days of radio to the modern streaming era. For more information, visit https://nabshow.com.

Leostream—which took home an Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® in 2022—is the Remote Desktop Access Platform of choice for broadcast and entertainment institutions due to its ability to mix and manage on-premises and cloud-based hosting platforms. The company’s platform is now renowned for empowering IT professionals to make work-from-anywhere a reality, all while maintaining constant visibility of users, security, costs, and provisioning through a single-pane-of-glass within their chosen hybrid cloud environments.

About Leostream

The Leostream Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy®-winning Leostream Platform provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs, while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow.

Contacts

Global Media Relations Contact:

JPR Communications



Judy Smith



+1 818 522 9673



[email protected]