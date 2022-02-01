Leopard Imaging Collaborates with OMNIVISION on AI Imaging Solutions for Autonomous Machines Leveraging OA8000 and OAX8000 Camera Video Processors

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity—Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in embedded vision system design and manufacturing, announced today a collaboration with OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, to launch artificial intelligence (AI) camera solutions for autonomous machines, supporting the OA8000 and OAX8000 camera video processors.





Leopard Imaging is the first and only embedded vision solutions provider in North America to provide total sensor plus image signal processor (ISP) solutions using OMNIVISION’s latest OA8000 and OAX8000 application specific integrated circuits (ASICs). Leopard Imaging and OMNIVISION will work closely together to integrate these powerful OMNIVISION processors with high performance image sensors into various AI systems, including autonomous driving, robotics, IoT, drones, and other autonomous applications. This collaboration includes hardware and software development, image tuning, and one-stop shop customization design and manufacturing services for clients.

OMNIVISION’s OA8000 is the industry first ultra-low-power AI-enabled video processor that supports OMNIVISION’s various high-resolution RGB and RGB-IR sensors, and is capable of deep learning inferences on the edge. The OA8000’s core consists of a powerful neural processor unit (NPU) with 1K MAC of neural network (CNN) acceleration at a high frame rate and low power consumption. Together with Leopard Imaging’s embedded vision design and manufacturing expertise, and technical support, edge computing in machine vision will be taken to an entirely new level.

In 2021, Leopard Imaging released a series of driving monitoring system (DMS) cameras and is ready to empower more automotive clients with the OAX8000. OMNIVISION’s OAX8000, designed for the automotive industry, is a unique DMS processor with on-chip DDR3 SDRAM memory (1Gb). This is also the only dedicated DMS processor with integrated NPU and ISP, which provides dedicated processing speeds of up to 1.1 trillion operations per second for eye gaze and eye tracking algorithms.

“OMNIVISION has been working with Leopard Imaging for many years. The OA8000 and OAX8000 allow for the introduction of the most compact and low-power AI solutions to the market, and adding these ASICs to the vision solutions offering from Leopard Imaging was the obvious next step in the relationship,” said Andy Hanvey, Director of Automotive Marketing at OMNIVISION.

“As the first embedded vision system provider to join OMNIVISION’s powerful OA8000 and OAX8000 total solution ecosystem, we are honored to provide our best AI-enabled vision solutions to clients of both OMNIVISION and Leopard Imaging,” said Bill Pu, President and Co-Founder of Leopard Imaging.

On June 14th, 10:30am-11:30am PDT, Leopard Imaging and OMNIVISION will host a webinar for global customers on how imaging solutions leveraging OA8000 and OAX8000 will empower autonomous machines and AI-enabled Vision Applications. To register for this event, please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/outlook-on-ai-video-processors-leopard-imaging-omnivision-oax8000oa8000-registration-332173468787.

For more information about Leopard Imaging’s and OMNIVISION’s collaboration on OA8000 and OAX8000, take a look at our product guides at https://www.ovt.com/products/oa8000/, https://www.ovt.com/products/oax8000-u96g-1a-z/, and www.leopardimaging.com/oa8000-and-oax8000/.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader that provides high definition (HD) embedded cameras and AI-based camera solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in autonomous vehicles, drones, IoT, robotics, and healthcare devices. As NVIDIA Elite Partner, and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging also works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions. With Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, ZOOX, Cruise, Boston Dynamics, and many other established organizations. More information at https://www.leopardimaging.com.

Contacts

OMNIVISION Press Contact

Sandy Fewkes



Kiterocket



+1 408.529.9685



[email protected]

OMNIVISION Company Contact:

Mengxi Liu



OMNIVISION



+1 408.653.3484



[email protected]

Leopard Imaging

Cathy Zhao



+1 408-263-0988



[email protected]