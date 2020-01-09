Lenders Complete More Than 38,000 Digital Closings with Docutech’s Solex eClosing Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kicking off the 2020 mortgage lending year, Docutech announced today that lenders have now utilized the company’s Solex™ eClosing platform to digitally close more than 38,000 loans since the system went live in late 2017. Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print fulfillment technology for the mortgage industry, introduced Solex eClosing to provide a seamless digital mortgage closing experience for agents, lenders, and borrowers all through one common platform.

Solex eClosing is a complete end-to-end integrated eClosing solution that enables each mortgage closing transaction to be as digital as possible. Approved by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae for eClosing, eNote, and eVault functionality, the Solex eClosing platform provides lenders eSigning efficiencies from initial document generation through post-closing, integration with the MERS eRegistry for all eNote management transactions, and soon Remote Online Notarization (RON) through integration with NotaryCam.

“Lenders are competing to deliver a streamlined, convenient digital experience to their customers, said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “Docutech’s Solex eClosing makes it simple for lenders to offer their customers a range of digital closing capabilities from Xpress hybrid to a complete eNote and RON closing experience. With 38,000 eClosings to date, we’re positioned to help lenders understand how to take action now to benefit from operational efficiencies and delight their customers.”

About Docutech

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.

Contacts

Sean McCormick



For Docutech



678.781.7210



[email protected]

David Jones



For Docutech



678.781.7238



[email protected]