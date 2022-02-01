Leisure Travel Demand Fuels Hyatt’s Rooms Growth in the Latin America and Caribbean Region

With a strong leisure-focused pipeline in Latin America and the Caribbean, Hyatt is expected to add more than 20 new hotels through 2024

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today strategic brand growth in the Latin America and Caribbean region with a strong development pipeline of more than 20 planned luxury and lifestyle hotels and resort openings through 2024, including the expansion of Hyatt brands into new markets.

“Latin America and the Caribbean are top leisure destinations for global travelers, and we continue to grow Hyatt’s brand presence in this important region to offer unique experiences to high-end travelers in new markets and sought-after destinations,” said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president of development, Latin America & the Caribbean, Hyatt. “These exciting new hotels and resorts across Hyatt’s portfolio of upscale hotel brands reinforce our commitment to thoughtfully growing in key markets that matter to our guests, World of Hyatt loyalty members and customers.”





Development Momentum in a Key Growth Region

Driven by leisure travel demand, the newly opened and expected hotels and resorts mark significant growth milestones for Hyatt that include:

New planned openings in the region such as Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club (Mexico) and Hyatt Centric San Jose — Escazu (Costa Rica).

(Mexico) and (Costa Rica). Planned introduction of the first Park Hyatt hotel in Mexico: Park Hyatt Los Cabos and Residences ; and the first Andaz hotel in Mexico’s historic capital city: Andaz Mexico City Condesa .

; and the first Andaz hotel in Mexico’s historic capital city: . Expanded brand presence in new markets throughout Mexico that include: Monterrey with Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle and Hyatt House Monterrey Valle/San Pedro, both expected to open this year, and Thompson Monterrey, slated to open in 2024; and San Miguel de Allende with NUMU, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

As a result of the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt’s Latin America and Caribbean region expected growth includes a nearly 20% expansion of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection expected by the end of 2024 with the debut of new luxury all-inclusive resorts such as Secrets Impression Moxché (Mexico), Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres (Mexico), Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa (Mexico), Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort (Mexico), Dreams Flora Resort & Spa and Secrets Tides Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia and Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa.

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection delivers elevated all-inclusive experiences with best-in-class resort brands including Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts (coming soon), Alua Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas.

“The Inclusive Collection’s expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean brings one of the world’s largest regional portfolios of luxury all-inclusive resorts to global travelers seeking seamless, world-class experiences,” said Javier Coll, Group President of Global Business Development and Innovation at Apple Leisure Group. “Whether celebrating life’s big moments, looking for quality family time or an extra measure of romance at a breathtaking destination, the Inclusive Collection’s new and existing properties offer unforgettable experiences for everyone and every stay occasion.”

Thoughtful Growth Brings Expanded Stay Opportunities & Experiences in More Markets

Grounded in desirable destinations known for their culture, architecture, cuisine and history, new Hyatt properties offer guests, World of Hyatt members and customers endless opportunities to experience Hyatt’s luxury, lifestyle and resort offerings. Executed managed and franchise deals in Latin America and the Caribbean are highlighted by new Hyatt properties slated to open across its brand portfolio, including:

Boundless Collection hotels that deliver best-in-class offerings and compelling experiences designed to excite and inspire, featuring:

Andaz Mexico City Condesa ( Mexico) : Located in Mexico City’s historic Condesa neighborhood, full of vibrant, cultural richness and architectural significance, this 213-room, luxury lifestyle hotel with state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities is expected to open Fall 2022, marking the first urban Andaz property in Mexico and the second Andaz hotel in Mexico.

: Located in Mexico City’s historic Condesa neighborhood, full of vibrant, cultural richness and architectural significance, this 213-room, luxury lifestyle hotel with state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities is expected to open Fall 2022, marking the first urban Andaz property in Mexico and the second Andaz hotel in Mexico. Thompson Monterrey (Mexico): This 150-room lifestyle hotel, part of the new mixed-use complex Torre IKON, will be the first Thompson Hotel in Mexico’s state of Nuevo León and is expected to open in 2024.

Timeless Collection hotels that deliver impeccable service and thoughtful amenities. New properties in the region expected to open by the end of 2024 include:

Hyatt House Monterrey Valle/San Pedro and Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle ( Mexi co): This dual-branded development will be the first Hyatt hotels in Monterrey, Mexico, which are slated to open in Fall 2022, offering guests an ideal homebase for exploring Monterrey’s Valle Oriente, San Pedro Garza García and more with the added convenience of the new, seamless room key in Apple Wallet feature.

and ( co): This dual-branded development will be the first Hyatt hotels in Monterrey, Mexico, which are slated to open in Fall 2022, offering guests an ideal homebase for exploring Monterrey’s Valle Oriente, San Pedro Garza García and more with the added convenience of the new, seamless room key in Apple Wallet feature. Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes (Mexico) : Situated on the iconic Insurgentes Avenue, and steps away from the World Trade Center Mexico City, this 201-room hotel is slated to open in late 2022 as a hub for business and leisure travelers with several venues for meetings and events, conferences and celebrations.

: Situated on the iconic Insurgentes Avenue, and steps away from the World Trade Center Mexico City, this 201-room hotel is slated to open in late 2022 as a hub for business and leisure travelers with several venues for meetings and events, conferences and celebrations. Grand Hyatt Cancún Beach Resort (Mexico) : Situated in the eastern part of the Yucatán Peninsula with expansive views overlooking the Caribbean Sea and nearby Isla Mujeres, this luxurious resort is slated to open in 2024.

: Situated in the eastern part of the Yucatán Peninsula with expansive views overlooking the Caribbean Sea and nearby Isla Mujeres, this luxurious resort is slated to open in 2024. Park Hyatt Los Cabos and Residences (Mexico) : Expected to open in 2023, this luxury property will mark the first Park Hyatt hotel in Mexico and will feature a master-planned golf resort that stretches along two miles of pristine beach in Cabo del Sol – Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.

: Expected to open in 2023, this luxury property will mark the first Park Hyatt hotel in Mexico and will feature a master-planned golf resort that stretches along two miles of pristine beach in Cabo del Sol – Los Cabos, Baja California Sur. Park Hyatt Mexico City (Mexico): Expected to open in 2024 with 155 guestrooms, Park Hyatt Mexico City will be located on the upscale Campos Eliseos Street overlooking the iconic Chapultepec Park.

Inclusive Collection resorts deliver immersive, elevated experiences where everything is seamlessly included. The Inclusive Collection is expected to debut 10 new resorts in the region by the end of 2024, highlighted by:

Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa ( Mexico ): Ideally located on the island of Cozumel and set to open Fall 2022, this family resort will feature a charming setting, white-sand beaches, coral reefs and calm ocean waters – making it a haven for scuba diving and snorkeling.

( ): Ideally located on the island of Cozumel and set to open Fall 2022, this family resort will feature a charming setting, white-sand beaches, coral reefs and calm ocean waters – making it a haven for scuba diving and snorkeling. Dreams Flora Resort & Spa (Dominican Republic) : Located on a picturesque palm-studded beach in Cabeza de Toro, Punta Cana, and expected to open at the end of 2022, this property will feature 520 luxuriously appointed rooms, each with a private terrace or balcony offering ocean, garden and pool views.

: Located on a picturesque palm-studded beach in Cabeza de Toro, Punta Cana, and expected to open at the end of 2022, this property will feature 520 luxuriously appointed rooms, each with a private terrace or balcony offering ocean, garden and pool views. Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort ( Mexico ): Slated to open in 2023 and located within Estrella del Mar, a private gated golf & residential community stretching over 900 acres, this stunning resort is situated on 3.5 miles of pure, secluded beachfront.

( ): Slated to open in 2023 and located within Estrella del Mar, a private gated golf & residential community stretching over 900 acres, this stunning resort is situated on 3.5 miles of pure, secluded beachfront. Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya (Mexico): Expected to open late 2022, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya will be the latest addition to Hyatt’s award-winning, all-inclusive adult experience nestled in the secluded region of Riviera Maya with easy access to the Cancún International Airport and only six miles from Playa del Carmen. This sophisticated all-inclusive resort will offer 291-suites with modern hacienda charm, sitting alongside a long stretch of pure white sand beach.

Expected to open late 2022, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya will be the latest addition to Hyatt’s award-winning, all-inclusive adult experience nestled in the secluded region of Riviera Maya with easy access to the Cancún International Airport and only six miles from Playa del Carmen. This sophisticated all-inclusive resort will offer 291-suites with modern hacienda charm, sitting alongside a long stretch of pure white sand beach. Secrets Impression Moxché ( Mexico) : Discover the most elevated level of all-inclusive luxury with the introduction of the Impression concept to the Secrets portfolio. Slated to open Fall 2022, this all-suite, boutique resort will deliver an elevated Endless Privileges experience with dedicated in-room butlers catering to every need.

( : Discover the most elevated level of all-inclusive luxury with the introduction of the Impression concept to the Secrets portfolio. Slated to open Fall 2022, this all-suite, boutique resort will deliver an elevated Endless Privileges experience with dedicated in-room butlers catering to every need. Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres (Mexico) : Artfully built into the natural landscape of Isla Mujeres, this ultra-luxurious and unique resort is reminiscent of romantic Mediterranean cities along the sea. Expected to open late 2022, this adults-only resort will boast exclusive experiences tailored to preference, butler service and curated gastronomy designed to exceed all expectations.

: Artfully built into the natural landscape of Isla Mujeres, this ultra-luxurious and unique resort is reminiscent of romantic Mediterranean cities along the sea. Expected to open late 2022, this adults-only resort will boast exclusive experiences tailored to preference, butler service and curated gastronomy designed to exceed all expectations. Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa (St. Lucia) : Slated to open in 2023, this adults-only resort will offer guests a privileged location on the island where they can enjoy a stunning view of dramatically tapered mountains, volcanic beaches, reef-diving sites and fishing villages.

: Slated to open in 2023, this adults-only resort will offer guests a privileged location on the island where they can enjoy a stunning view of dramatically tapered mountains, volcanic beaches, reef-diving sites and fishing villages. Secrets Tides Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) : Expected to open Fall 2023, this adults-only resort will provide guests with an intimate hideaway surrounded by all-encompassing foliage, modern architecture and stunning views.

: Expected to open Fall 2023, this adults-only resort will provide guests with an intimate hideaway surrounded by all-encompassing foliage, modern architecture and stunning views. Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club ( Mexico ): Located in the heart of the idyllic town of Tulum within the luxurious Aldea Zama Complex, Secrets Tulum is slated to open summer 2023, fusing elegant and boho design with eco-chic elements, jungle themed surroundings uniquely designed by award-winning architect Michael Edmonds.

Located in the heart of the idyllic town of Tulum within the luxurious Aldea Zama Complex, Secrets Tulum is slated to open summer 2023, fusing elegant and boho design with eco-chic elements, jungle themed surroundings uniquely designed by award-winning architect Michael Edmonds. Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia (St. Lucia): Set to open late 2022, this boutique resort is exclusively located on the island’s most desirable marina, Marigot Bay, complete with swaying palm trees, anchored yachts and a nearby volcanic white sand beach, and will offer both tranquility and easy access to St. Lucia’s top attractions like the nearby Pitons.

Independent Collection hotels are all unique — from storied properties and vibrant neighborhood locales to immersive retreats. This collection offers travelers enriching experiences in distinct and exciting ways, spotlighted by:

NUMU , part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Mexico) : Guests can discover the beauty, charm and history of San Miguel de Allende at this 44-room unique boutique hotel, which is slated to open in early 2023. With three onsite dining options and the new room key in Apple Wallet feature, NUMU will mark the first Hyatt property in San Miguel de Allende.

, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt : Guests can discover the beauty, charm and history of San Miguel de Allende at this 44-room unique boutique hotel, which is slated to open in early 2023. With three onsite dining options and the new room key in Apple Wallet feature, NUMU will mark the first Hyatt property in San Miguel de Allende. Rancho Pescadero, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Mexico): Slated to open in late 2022, this 30-acre oceanfront escape near the artist haven of Todos Santos will offer a focus on world-class wellness, sustainability, culinary and community-driven experiences paired with exemplary guest-centric hospitality.

Newly Opened Properties in Latin America and the Caribbean

In 2022, several notable Hyatt hotels opened in Latin America and the Caribbean, including:

Dreams Karibana Cartagena Golf & Spa Resort (Colombia): This groundbreaking resort opened in April and is an all-new, premium Caribbean destination perfectly located in the vibrant, historic city of Cartagena and within the premium gated Karibana community.

This groundbreaking resort opened in April and is an all-new, premium Caribbean destination perfectly located in the vibrant, historic city of Cartagena and within the premium gated Karibana community. Hyatt Centric San Salvador (El Salvador): Welcoming guests as of April, the 138-room Hyatt Centric San Salvador marks the first Hyatt property in El Salvador and marries the vibrant city and nightlife with relaxing, nearby surf.

Welcoming guests as of April, the 138-room Hyatt Centric San Salvador marks the first Hyatt property in El Salvador and marries the vibrant city and nightlife with relaxing, nearby surf. Hotel La Compañia (Panama): Hotel La Compañia, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand’s first hotel in Panama, opened in Panama City’s Casco Antiguo “old quarter” neighborhood in April and is highlighted by distinctive, historical architecture combined with modern luxury.

Maximize Stays with Rewarding Loyalty Offers

World of Hyatt members planning upcoming travel to destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean can make the most of their upcoming stays with these valuable offers:

Bonus Journeys : Through Nov. 15, 2022, World of Hyatt members can register for Bonus Journeys to maximize earnings in two ways: Double Points : Members can earn double points on qualifying stays of two (2) or more nights at over 1,100 participating Hyatt hotels globally for stays completed between Sept. 15 and Dec. 20, 2022. Nights Count Double : Along with Double Points, for the first time, each Tier-Qualifying Night completed on eligible stays at more than 65 participating Inclusive Collection properties in the Americas will count as two nights towards World of Hyatt status instead of one for stays completed between Sept. 15 and Dec. 20, 2022. Members can experience one of the world’s largest portfolios of luxury all-inclusive brands and take advantage of Bonus Journeys in destinations such as Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, the Caribbean and more. To learn more, visit here.

: Through Nov. 15, 2022, World of Hyatt members can register for Bonus Journeys to maximize earnings in two ways:

For more information or to book a stay, please visit hyatt.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose — to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,150 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

