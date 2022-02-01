Leica Announces 100-400mm f/5-6.3 and 1.4x Teleconverter for SL Cameras; More Info at B&H

Leica has added the Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400mm f/5-6.3 and Extender L 1.4x to the SL lens collection





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce Leica’s latest addition to the SL lens lineup: the Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400mm f/5-6.3 and Extender L 1.4x. Offering an ideal reach for sports and wildlife, the new lens combines a relatively compact design, built-in image stabilization, and a detachable tripod base to provide sharp image capture whether you’re shooting from the sidelines, the frozen tundra, or deep in the steamy Amazon jungle.

Leica Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400mm f/5-6.3 Lens

Product Highlights:

Full-Frame | f/5-6.3



Compact, Lightweight Telephoto Zoom



SL2/SL2-S Autofocus System



4-Stop Optical Image Stabilization



Arca-Swiss Detachable Tripod Base



Weather-Sealed Design, AquaDura Coating

Leica’s new telephoto delivers the exacting optical performance one has come to expect from its glass, paired with autofocusing tailored to fast-moving subjects. Ready for anything, the zoom features weather sealing and an AquaDura coating on front elements to protect against the elements.

Four stops of optical image stabilization benefit handheld shooting while an ARCA-SWISS-compatible base can be incorporated directly into tripods when additional stability is needed. Paired with the equally rugged Extender L 1.4x, it can get you even closer to the action with a boosted range of 140-560mm. The new lens takes an 82mm filter and comes with a hood and protective bag.

