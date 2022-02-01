Leia Inc. to Showcase Award-Winning 3D Lightfield Technology at CES 2023

Winner of Four CES 2023 Innovation Awards Previews the Future of 3D Viewing Without the Need for Eyewear

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leia Inc., the leader in 3D Lightfield experiences, today announced that it has been named a four-time CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for Computer Hardware & Components; Computer Peripherals and Accessories; Embedded Technologies; and Gaming. The technology effortlessly replicates the power of in-person interactions otherwise limited by current mainstream platforms, without the need for bulky eyewear.

CES attendees will be among the first to experience the future of 3D chatting, streaming, and gaming at CES Booth #50961. They’ll also be able to create and share images in 3D Lightfield using its 3D social network. The handheld device features the best consumer integrated stereoscopic 3D camera, and is compatible with a full range of apps, including Google Play.

“We have an opportunity to ultimately transform ‘augmented’ or ‘virtual’ reality into simply, reality,” said Cecilia Qvist, CEO of Leia Inc. “As we continue to scale this immersive 3D experience across all screens – including mobile – we are working to help recreate the emotion of real world interactions on familiar communication devices.”

Expected to be amongst the most popular features of Leia Inc.’s offerings is LeiaChat, the world’s first 3D chat which allows users to be fully present within a sleek and simple communications platform, that captures unparalleled depth and personal nuances – directly countering limitations inherent in 2D videoconferencing, usage of which has spiked post-pandemic.

“We no longer have to settle for unnatural experiences like video chat on a flat screen,” said Qvist. “Leia Inc. provides a solution that connects family members across generations and geography; introduces strangers across the globe who share hobbies or talents; makes everyday dialogue clearer and more accessible to those with disabilities; and fuels collaboration between colleagues at every level.”

Leia Inc. will soon bring its 3D Lightfield Technology to people worldwide by partnering with ZTE, a global leader in telecommunications and information technology. Leia’s award winning technology will be integrated into a new ZTE product line, with details to be released later this year.

“We’re always looking to bring unique, high-end, innovative technology to our products and services, in order to enhance our customers’ user experience,” said Luo Wei, Vice President of ZTE Corporation. “Leia’s 3D Lightfield technology offers more immersive experiences, removing some of the boundaries that currently exist with digital content. And opens up exciting possibilities for us, which we look forward to sharing in more detail soon.”

Leia Inc. will also be releasing its own handheld device in the U.S., in the coming months. Additional details to come.

About Leia Inc.

Founded in 2014, Leia Inc. is the leading provider of 3D Lightfield display hardware and content services for all screens, including mobile. Leveraging breakthroughs in nanotechnology design, manufacturing and Intelligent Software, the Silicon Valley company is building the future of digital interactions. Its core technology originated from years of R&D at HP Labs and makes any display beautifully immersive through unparalleled depth, look-around, and realistic light effects. Leia Inc.’s content platform LeiaLoft® empowers developers and content creators worldwide with the ability to easily create and convert stunning 2D-to-3D content for commercial and consumer use. For more information, visit www.leiainc.com or follow @LeiaInc on social media.

