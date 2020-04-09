LegalShield Launches Coronavirus Resource Center for Small Business Owners

Resource Center provides free legal guidance on employment law, payroll, safety concerns, remote work policies and travel for small business owners during the coronavirus pandemic

ADA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LegalShield, the world’s leading provider of affordable legal and privacy protection plans, wants to assist small business owners as they undergo significant challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. With their mission of equal justice for all, LegalShield has launched the LegalShield Coronavirus Small Business Resource Center to provide free advice on the coronavirus’ most frequently searched topics as owners stress about their families and their employees.

“The coronavirus pandemic has challenged small business owners as the country continues to practice social distancing and shelter in place,” said Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield. “Small business owners need general and specific legal advice on government support programs, employment and regulatory compliance, and contracting. Our job at LegalShield is to ease that stress as best we can with answers to their legal questions.”

The LegalShield Coronavirus Small Business Resource Center is being updated in real-time and touches upon a vast array of critical legal questions that small business owners are concerned about as the pandemic evolves. Below are some of the top small business concerns that are trending currently:

Employment Law and Payroll

Business owners are not only concerned about declining revenue, but also about cash flow and how they are going to pay their employees. Frequently asked questions include:

What can I do if I’m having trouble paying employees due to a government mandated closure?

Do I have to keep paying people if they are not working, or working remotely?

How do I balance my rights and my employees’ rights while keeping my business afloat?

How can I be sure to comply with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act?

Employee Safety and Your Business

While employee safety is always important, it’s heightened during this difficult time. LegalShield’s network of provider law firms can help business owners with their policies and procedures that not only enhance employee safety, but follow the law. Frequently asked questions include:

Do I need a new or updated employee safety plan? What should be included?

What am I allowed to do if I think an employee is sick but they’re still coming to work?

Are there best practices I should be following to maximize employee safety?

What if an employee thinks they got coronavirus at work?

Should I grant leave to an employee who is sick or who is caring for a family member that is sick?

Remote Work Policies

Many employers are allowing employees to work from home for the first time. In some cases, it’s mandated by the government. It’s important to make sure businesses understand how to best navigate this unfamiliar situation in a way that not only maintains productivity, but also protects their business from a legal standpoint. Frequently asked questions include:

Does my business need a new or updated remote work policy? What should be included?

Am I required to provide special accommodations or resources to remote workers?

Do OSHA’s regulations and standards apply to the home office? Are there any other Federal laws employers need to worry about if employees work from home?

Am I required to cover any additional costs that employees may incur if they work from home (internet access, computer, increased use of electricity, etc.)?

Financial and Cash Flow Concerns

Many businesses are seeing decreased demand. Some are shut down altogether due to government mandate. LegalShield’s provider network comprises experienced lawyers that can not only answer questions, but help review actionable legal strategies to meet business’ financial obligations, protect employees and capital to support the organization. Frequently asked questions include:

How can I fight the economic impact of coronavirus?

Are there government backed financing options I can take advantage of?

What will happen to my business if there is a run on the banks?

Are there any specific legal steps I can take to protect my business from sharp downturns in demand?

Should I shutter production or cut salaries?

How should I prepare my business for a recession?

Work Related Travel

While many social and business events have already been cancelled, questions remain. Also, conflicting state, federal and local government rules regarding the movement of people in and out of certain areas are confusing. Frequently asked questions include:

What current travel restrictions are in place?

Who is exempt from travel restrictions?

If an event I was going to attend has been cancelled, can I get refunds on hotels, etc.?

Can I require employees to maintain travel schedules?

What new travel policies should I enact to follow the law and keep people safe?

Can I prohibit an employee from traveling on their personal time?

The LegalShield Small Business Coronavirus Resource Center is available at https://covid19.legalshield.com/small-business-legal-help.

As a LegalShield member, consumers and small businesses owners can speak with a lawyer about any legal issue in as little as 4 hours from moment of inquiry. LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to qualified law firms and their lawyers with an average of 22 years of experience, with dedicated law firms in 50 states and all provinces and territories in Canada. Additionally, through the LegalShield mobile app (available on iOS and Android) there are several free services to help aid consumers and small businesses.

About LegalShield and IDShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s largest providers of online legal subscription plans covering more than 4.4 million people. Its IDShield identity theft solution for individuals and families has more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. In addition, over 40,000 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month. For more information about LegalShield, visit: https://www.legalshield.com/ or for more information about IDShield, visit: https://www.idshield.com/.

