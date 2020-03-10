Learn Scratch – Lesson 7 – Working with Notes

By Kevin P McAuliffe

In this lesson I talk about notes that you can attach to your clips inside of Scratch. Whether they are for telling another colorist about something wrong, or something that needs attention on a shot, or even to use them to sort through versions of shots you’ve created, Notes are a very handy feature to have at your disposal.

