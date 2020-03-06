Learn Scratch – Lesson 6 – Basic Conforming

By Kevin P McAuliffe

In this lesson Kevin talks about Basic Conforming. One of the first steps you’ll take in Scratch is to either import footage, or bring in a timeline from another NLE for you to finish in Scratch.

In this lesson, we’re taking a basic timeline from an Avid Media Composer, and showing you what happens when you first bring in your offline timeline, to finish in Scratch.

