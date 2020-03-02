Learn Scratch – Lesson 5 – Syncing Audio
By Kevin P McAuliffe
In this lesson, we talk about audio sync. There will be many situations where you will have audio that has been acquired in the field, and you’ll need to sync it up as quickly as possible. That’s where the awesome Scratch Media Browser comes into play. Using this tool, plus some quick manual adjustments in your timelines will have your audio synced to your video in no time flat!
